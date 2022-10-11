 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dalvin Cook on brother James Cook's TD with Bills: 'That's the first of many'

  • Updated
  • 0
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Bills running back James Cook goes in for the touchdown with Pittsburgh's Jamir Jones in pursuit Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Bills rookie running back James Cook and Vikings All-Pro running back and older brother, Dalvin, had games at the same time Sunday. James and the Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers; Dalvin and the Vikings hosted the Chicago Bears. 

James Cook reached the end zone for the first time in his career, with a 24-yard run in the third quarter. 

Dalvin Cook scored twice in the Vikings' victory and has three rushing TDs this season and 42 for his career. 

When Dalvin got back to the locker room and checked his phone, he saw that his younger brother had scored and tweeted a thumbs up with a heart emoji.

Asked by reporters after the game, Dalvin Cook said: "I always call right after the game. When we play at the same time, I call him first to see what he’s gonna say, to see his reaction because I know how my brother is. I FaceTime him and then watch his game at night to see what he does."

Dalvin has the bigger personality and James prefers to keep things quiet, but both brothers and their family were sure to be brimming with pride. 

As for James' first touchdown, Dalvin said: "That’s big, man. I’m happy for him. That’s the first of many. First thing I’m going to tell him, 'Just keep going, man.’”

