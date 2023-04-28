Dalton Kincaid was a no-star recruit six years ago who had just finished his one and only season of high school football.

Fast forward to Friday. Kincaid donned a Bills ballcap and addressed a crowded room of reporters as Buffalo’s first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Kincaid admitted he didn’t see his fast rise to stardom coming, back in the spring of 2018.

“Probably not in that moment,” Kincaid smiled. “I just always enjoyed playing sports when I was younger and growing up. So for me it was just competing and being out there. But I mean getting to the next level and then a level higher than that, competition’s just more fun and more exciting. So I think that’s just like a thrill you chase, and just competing at that level is just a lot of fun.”

Yet it was very early in his first college season that Kincaid considered the possibility of an NFL future.

“We were a week into camp,” Kincaid said of his first year on the University of San Diego football team. “They had us split so freshmen were on one side of the field, vets were on one side. Probably halfway through that week I got to go over with the vets and get some reps. It was at lunch one of those days during fall camp.”

San Diego’s offensive coordinator called Kincaid over.

“He said he thought I could have a chance with this,” Kincaid said. “I might have not necessarily believed him right then and there. But that always kind of stuck in the back of my head, and it definitely motivates me.”

Kincaid caught 19 touchdown passes in 24 games for San Diego over two seasons then transferred to the University of Utah.

Over the past two seasons, he had 106 catches and 16 touchdowns in 26 games and established himself as the best pure pass catcher among tight ends in the 2023 draft class.

That’s why the Bills made him the 25th overall pick in the first round.

“Elite hands,” said Bills General Manager Brandon Beane on Kincaid’s top trait. “Really good route runner, good feel setting up guys inside.”

Kincaid had 175 catches in his college career and only four drops.

Basketball was Kincaid’s No. 1 sport before his senior year of high school, and he credits his hoop background with his ball skills.

“I feel like it just translates over to high-pointing the ball,” Kincaid said. “When you’re rebounding and you’re shorter ... I played center my senior year in high school and I wasn’t a 7-foot center. So you’re rebounding against guys that are a lot taller. And I feel like that just translates over with high-pointing the football and then bring it to the tuck, ripping it down to the body.”

It's apparent the Bills view Kincaid as a slot receiver first, tight end second, based on Beane’s statements on Thursday. Yet Kincaid wasn’t inclined to limit his potential role as an NFL rookie.

“I feel like I'm just kind of diverse in what I can do,” he said. “I feel like you line me up in the slot, in-line, you can spread me out. So I feel like that's one of my strengths is having to do all that. And then, with that comes having to learn all that. So I like to pride myself on being smart. So I feel like that kind of ties in with what I do well on the field.”

“I’m just going to do whatever is asked of me, whether that’s playing the true Y, playing F tight end (in the slot), playing flexed out, playing in line. Ultimately, wherever the coaches see best fit and wherever I need to be to help the team win.”

Kincaid came to town Friday with his parents, Clark and Vicki. He said he already has heard from some of his new teammates.

“Josh (Allen) reached out to me, which is pretty cool,” he said. “I mean, you don’t get a text from someone like that very often. Dawson (Knox) reached out to me as well, which was awesome. And then Spencer Brown reached out to me this morning so it was pretty cool to hear from those guys."