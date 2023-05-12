Dalton Kincaid was happy to be back in his element – on the football field – Friday for the start of the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp.

Kincaid didn’t get to do any football workouts or the NFL scouting combine testing in the run-up to the NFL draft due to the recovery process from a back injury that did not require surgery.

“I feel good,” said the Bills’ first-round draft pick. “Definitely rusty in terms of not being able to do as much as I wanted to the last couple months. But I felt really good out there. More than anything, it was just a lot of fun being out there and running around the field and playing football again.”

Kincaid got hurt when he took a blow to the back on Nov. 26. He played the next week, catching four passes on Dec. 2 against Southern California. That was his last time on a football field before Friday. The injury healed on its own with rest.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Kincaid was a full participant, along with 48 rookies and tryout candidates on the practice field next to the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

Kincaid was plucking the ball effortlessly, both before the plays started being run – tight ends coach Rob Boras was firing the ball at him from all directions – and when the Bills went to 11-on-11 work.

That’s Kincaid’s super power – elite hands – and the Bills are counting on it to bring a boost to the passing attack.

Lo and behold, Kincaid did drop one ball on a slant pass. But otherwise, he showed his smooth catching skills.

“I haven’t practiced in six months really, so being out there in that environment was a little different,” Kincaid said. “I was a little rusty but the rust hopefully will come off pretty soon and it will get a little bit easier.”

“The thing I’ve noticed about him being around him a little bit more from bringing him in, is he’s ‘Steady Eddie,’” said Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. “He catches the ball. I don’t know if I ever saw him, like, give some fist pump. But if he dropped a ball like he did on an in-breaker, he did drop that, you don’t see him like pouting. He goes right back out there. The next ball’s over the middle, plucks it. I liked that.”

“And so that’s the early return that I’ve got on him,” Beane said. “He’s just soaking it in, coming in working, just like he’s an undrafted kid. Mouth shut, head down, eyes up. That’s what I see.”

Kincaid acknowledged he prefers an even-keeled approach.

“I kind of got it in high school,” Kincaid said. “My receivers coach there ... called it the five-second rule. You can’t really do anything about the past. You can be angry about it or happy about it for five seconds but, at that point, it doesn’t really matter. All you can do is think about the next play. The five-second rule is something I keep in the back of my head.”

Kincaid said he’s looking forward to getting some practices in before the veterans hit the field for the first organized team activity on-field practice in two weeks.

“I think it’s really important in terms of learning the plays and getting your feet under yourself,” he said. “Being a rookie is not going to be easy in terms of getting out there and hitting the ground running. This gives you some preparation for that.”

He said his first look at the Bills’ playbook came when he was flown into town the day after the first round of the draft.

“It’s fun in a way,” he said of learning an NFL scheme. “I’d much rather learn a different language in terms of a playbook than learn Spanish. It’s easier for me just learning their terminology. Being able to speak the same language that they do. A lot of it is similar in some sense but it’s just a different word now.”