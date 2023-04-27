The Buffalo Bills traded up to select tight end Dalton Kincaid of Utah at No. 25 on Thursday in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Bills trade up in first round, select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall With the 25th overall pick in the first round, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Beane acquired that pick via trade – sending the No. 27 overall pick in the first round and the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars for it.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of the Bills.

1. Late to the party: Kincaid didn’t play competitive football until his senior year of high school. He transferred during high school to Faith Lutheran in Nevada, where his teammates from basketball got him to join the football team. He quickly thrived, with all-state and all-conference honors that lone season. He played flag football before that, and also played in his backyard.

2. Moving around: He transferred in college as well. Kincaid spent two seasons at the University of San Diego before he transferred to Utah. Kincaid played 55 total games in college, starting 24.

3. Kindred spirits: Kincaid will be able to quickly bond with a number of his Bills teammates and coaches: He likes to golf.

4. Something to prove: After a small sample size in high school, Kincaid was a no star recruit.

5. College honors: Kincaid was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award in 2022. He also earned All-Pac-12 first team honors in 2022.