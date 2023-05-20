Upon signing left guard Connor McGovern away from the Dallas Cowboys in March, Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane cited the 25-year-old’s high ceiling and how his best form is ahead of him.

Agreeing with Beane’s assessment? McGovern’s former coach.

“I think he’s definitely on the rise,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said at the NFL’s annual meeting in late March.

McCarthy was hired by the Cowboys to replace Jason Garrett after the 2019 season and inherited McGovern, who had missed his rookie year with a pectoral injury.

All of the people at Bills' headquarters are counting on McGovern, their only expected starter acquired in free agency last week, to be a plug-and-perform player between left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Mitch Morse.

McGovern started 29 of his 45 regular-season appearances and one of his three playoff games from 2020-22.

“Really, Connor’s challenge were his injuries early in his career,” McCarthy said. “His best football is in front of him.”

McGovern was a figurative yo-yo for the Cowboys in practice and games. Even the week of his first career start at left guard – 2021 against Kansas City – he spent practice time working elsewhere.

“Left guard was a position he had never played before and now, all of a sudden, he’s going to start against Chris Jones in Kansas City and the week of, he had more reps at left tackle that week in practice,” said Connor’s father, Jim.

Said Connor, who played right guard and center at Penn State: “Overall, (practicing at different spots) helped my football IQ.”

During McCarthy’s first two years, McGovern was used as a situational fullback and also practiced at tight end in heavy personnel.

“Very versatile,” McCarthy said. “He probably got tired of me telling him how much I liked playing him at fullback.”

At his introductory press conference in Orchard Park, McGovern, half-deadpan, half-serious, said: “I think the fullback mode is retired.”

The Cowboys counted on McGovern at left guard last year and he played through high ankle and elbow injuries to start 16 of his 17 regular season/playoff appearances. He was called for only one penalty.

McGovern signed a three-year, $23 million contract with the Bills to replace Rodger Saffold.

“He did a great job for us last year and particularly played well in the playoff games,” McCarthy said. “I’m a big fan of Connor. Buffalo’s got a really good one.”

McGovern was a part of a busy offseason adding players to the Bills' offense. They signed running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray and receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty in free agency and used their first two draft picks on tight end Dalton Kincaid and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

The newcomers' first chance to go through team-drill work with the returning players starts Monday with the first organized team activity (OTA) workout.