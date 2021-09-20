Daboll Watch Week 2: How Bills' offense fared by personnel grouping

Each week, we chart the personnel groupings used by the Bills' offense and how they fared in each situation.
Here are the groupings and results in the Week 2 victory against the Miami Dolphins:
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 40 14 for 111, 1 TD 12/25, 88 YDS, 2 TD, 1 SK
21 11 8 for 15, 1 TD 1/3 35 YDS
10 5 2 for 8 2/3 8 YDS, INT
11+ 2 2 for 9
12 1 1 for 1
12+ 1 ---- 1/1 41 YDS
22+ 1 1 for 1 1 TD
00 1 ---- 1/1 7 YDS
K 2 2 for -2
Personnel – 11: 1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR; 10: 1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR; 00: 0 RB, 0 TE, 5 WR; 21: 2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR; 12: 1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR; 11+: 1 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR, 6 OL; 12+: 1 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR, 6 OL; 22+: 2 RB, 2 TE, 0 WR, 6 OL; K: Kneel down.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Mark Gaughan
Bills/NFL writer
Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.