Daboll Watch Week 2: How Bills' offense fared by personnel grouping
Bills Steelers pregame (copy)

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Each week, we chart the personnel groupings used by the Bills' offense and how they fared in each situation.

Here are the groupings and results in the Week 2 victory against the Miami Dolphins: 

Group     Plays     Rushing               Passing 

11           40         14 for 111, 1 TD    12/25, 88 YDS, 2 TD, 1 SK 

21           11         8 for 15, 1 TD        1/3  35 YDS 

10           5           2 for 8                  2/3  8 YDS, INT 

11+         2          2 for 9 

12           1          1 for 1 

12+        1             ----                     1/1 41 YDS 

22+        1           1 for 1 1 TD 

00          1             ----                     1/1 7 YDS 

K           2            2 for -2 

Personnel – 11: 1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR; 10: 1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR; 00: 0 RB, 0 TE, 5 WR; 21: 2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR; 12: 1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR; 11+: 1 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR, 6 OL; 12+: 1 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR, 6 OL; 22+: 2 RB, 2 TE, 0 WR, 6 OL; K: Kneel down. 

 

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

