 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daboll Watch, Week 1: How the Bills' offense fared by personnel group vs. Steelers
0 comments

Daboll Watch, Week 1: How the Bills' offense fared by personnel group vs. Steelers

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Steelers pregame

Buffalo Bills offense coordinator Brian Daboll gets pumped up before the season opener at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Each week, we chart the personnel groupings used by the Bills' offense and how they fared in each situation. Here are the groupings and results in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Group   Plays     Rushing        Passing 

11         40          17 for 93       16/22, 164 yds, 1SK 

10         26          5 for 26         11/21, 97 yds, 1TD 

00         9            ---                3/7, 9 yds, 2SK 

21         1           1 for 2           ---   

11+      1            ---                0/1 

12+      1           1 for 3           ---

21+      1           1 for -7          --- 

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 10: 1RB, 0TE, 4WR. 00: 0RB, 0TE, 5WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News