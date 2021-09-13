Daboll Watch, Week 1: How the Bills' offense fared by personnel group vs. Steelers

Each week, we chart the personnel groupings used by the Bills' offense and how they fared in each situation. Here are the groupings and results in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 40 17 for 93 16/22, 164 yds, 1SK
10 26 5 for 26 11/21, 97 yds, 1TD
00 9 --- 3/7, 9 yds, 2SK
21 1 1 for 2 ---
11+ 1 --- 0/1
12+ 1 1 for 3 ---
21+ 1 1 for -7 ---
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 10: 1RB, 0TE, 4WR. 00: 0RB, 0TE, 5WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL.
