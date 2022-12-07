DA: No criminal charges against ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza; civil suit will continue

The teenager said Araiza, then 21, handed her a drink at the party that she believed “not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances,” the suit said. She also said she told Araiza that she was in high school. He then led her to a side yard where he asked her to perform oral sex and then had sex with her, the suit said, before leading her inside.

In a bedroom of the house, the suit claims, Araiza and others participated in the rape.

The suit said she told her friends after the incident and went to the police the next day. Gilleon, her attorney, has released copies of journal entries she wrote after the Oct. 17 assault. The complaint said she waited for about five hours before an officer spoke to her. She was then taken a hospital for a rape exam.

In a statement after the lawsuit was filed, Araiza said, the “facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit” and that he looked forward to “quickly setting the record straight.”

Gilleon, in another tweet Wednesday afternoon, said: "The DA did not reveal all of the evidence, but what they selectively showed us was graphic, and it supported the allegations in our lawsuit. The defendants will have no sympathizers once the evidence comes out."

The District Attorney's Office noted that its investigation included "over 35 taped witness interviews, the results of a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam, DNA results, and evidence derived from 10 search warrants. The search warrants yielded four terabytes of data which included forensic evidence from cell phones and video evidence of the incident itself. In addition, the DA’s specialized team worked with SDPD to conduct further investigation, which resulted in interviewing additional witnesses."

Araiza's civil defense attorney Dick Semerdjian issued a statement later Wednesday, promising a vigorous defense and adding, "The allegations made in her civil complaint are deeply concerning. However, allegations are not facts and through the evidence reviewed in our investigation of the plaintiff’s civil claims, Matt Araiza is innocent."

The full statement from the DA's office can be read here.