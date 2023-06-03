D.J. Dale and his fiancée Lexie Bender love to cook together. They try new recipes often, rotating who’s in charge.

“Sometimes it depends on our schedules,” Dale said. “One might be the sous-chef, one might be the main chef. So, we kind of just help each other. Because she's a student as well, so, she's very busy, and she works.”

In a few years, the couple will have five degrees between them. Dale spent his undergraduate years at the University of Alabama studying human environmental science, and he got his master's degree there in sports management in December, all while playing football.

Bender will graduate in August with a biology degree. Then, she plans to get a master’s degree in forensic science and go to dental school after that.

Dale, who proposed to Bender during the Alabama spring game in 2021, has some big ideas on how he wants to eventually use his degrees, but that’s on hold for now. The Buffalo Bills signed the defensive tackle as an undrafted free agent May 12, and he’s hoping to carve out a role in the NFL.

As General Manger Brandon Beane shapes the Bills’ defensive line, he sees some upside in Dale.

“He just a steady-Eddie type player there,” Beane said during rookie minicamp. “Strong against the run, shows some flashes of some rush; I would say he’s more of a run player.”

But Beane also sees some other traits that made Dale intriguing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

“When you ask the people at Alabama, this was one of the leaders of the D-line room,” Beane said. “There are just a lot of positives, from personality, football character – all those things that we think will help him be a pro here.”

Alabama defensive tackle DJ Dale (@djdale94) surprised his girlfriend with a memorable A-Day proposal. 💍 pic.twitter.com/SMHlqZwj8U — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) April 19, 2021

Dale, listed at 6 foot and 302 pounds, was a three-year starter at Alabama, winning a national championship along the way. On top of the fierce competition that comes with playing in the SEC, he felt his time there also prepared him for the NFL, though he might be a bit undersized for the league.

“Alabama is run like a professional business,” Dale said during rookie minicamp. “It's not the same – this league is completely different – but I think Alabama put me in the best position possible to be as ready as I can be for this opportunity.”

Dale grew up in Birmingham, Ala., attending nearby Clay-Chalkville High School. He started as a freshman in high school and eventually was ranked in the top 20 defensive tackle recruits in the nation in his class.

When he went to college about an hour away, he also started as a freshman for the Crimson Tide.

Dale played in 48 games for Alabama, starting 34. His senior year, he rotated in off the bench, but played in every game but one and saw consistent production. He finished his final year with the Tide with a career-high 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, 17 total tackles and one pass defensed.

“I will say I play with good leverage,” Dale said on his strengths. “I use my hands pretty well. I understand the defense, I have a high IQ. My ability to stop the run and pass rush a little bit, (though) still getting better at that.”

In pre-draft interactions with the Bills, Dale said conversations went well as the team got to know him outside of football, too. It bolstered his view of the franchise and specifically the defense before he made the eventual trip to Orchard Park.

“I was talking to them throughout the draft process,” Dale said. “And we kind of built the relationship. So, when the time came, it was a no-brainer for me. I love this organization, from what I've seen so far.”