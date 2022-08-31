 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Cross Grand Island's Brett Kern off Bills' punter search, dad says

  • Updated
  • 0
brett kern getty

Titans punter Brett Kern, the Grand Island native. (Getty Images)
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign a punter soon, maybe as early as today.

It won’t be Grand Island native Brett Kern, according to the Pro Bowl punter’s father.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Cal Kern confirmed to The News that his son won’t be signing with the Bills. Brett Kern, 36, was released by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, ending a 13-year run with the team. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Cal Kern was a soccer star at Buffalo State and is in the college’s athletics hall of fame.

There are numerous other veteran punters on the market. They include Sam Martin, released by Denver; Drue Chrisman, released by Cincinnati; and Cameron Dicker, released by Baltimore. They also include four punters who worked out for the Bills this week, according to the NFL Network: Michael Palardy, with Miami last season; Ty Long, who punted for the Chargers; and Joseph Charlton and Tyler Newsome. Charlton punted for Carolina the first half of last season.

People are also reading…

The Bills are without a punter since the release of rookie Matt Araiza on Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News