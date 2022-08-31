Cross Grand Island's Brett Kern off Bills' punter search, dad says

The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign a punter soon, maybe as early as today.

It won’t be Grand Island native Brett Kern, according to the Pro Bowl punter’s father.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Cal Kern confirmed to The News that his son won’t be signing with the Bills. Brett Kern, 36, was released by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, ending a 13-year run with the team. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Cal Kern was a soccer star at Buffalo State and is in the college’s athletics hall of fame.

There are numerous other veteran punters on the market. They include Sam Martin, released by Denver; Drue Chrisman, released by Cincinnati; and Cameron Dicker, released by Baltimore. They also include four punters who worked out for the Bills this week, according to the NFL Network: Michael Palardy, with Miami last season; Ty Long, who punted for the Chargers; and Joseph Charlton and Tyler Newsome. Charlton punted for Carolina the first half of last season.

The Bills are without a punter since the release of rookie Matt Araiza on Saturday.