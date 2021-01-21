Crazy Eight: Recent magic moments in Buffalo sports

Here are the eight most significant plays in Buffalo sports since the 2005 NHL lockout:
1. Playoff pick-six, Jan. 16, 2021: Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return puts the Bills in control in their 17-3 victory over Baltimore in the AFC divisional round, sending the team to its first AFC Championship Game in 27 years.
2. Scary Good, May 13, 2006: Jason Pominville's shorthanded goal at 2:26 of overtime gives the Sabres a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the decisive Game 5 of their second-round series, sending Buffalo to the East final for the first time since 1999.
3. Who Else?, May 5, 2007: Chris Drury's goal with 7.7 seconds left in regulation pulls the Sabres even at 1-1 in Game 5 of the second round against the Rangers and Maxim Afinogenov wins it in overtime, 2-1. Buffalo clinches the series two days later.
4. The Hurdle, Sept. 25, 2018: In the first quarter of the Bills' 27-6 upset at Minnesota, Josh Allen hurdles Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to pick up a first down. "This is a freak play," aptly said CBS' Jim Nantz. With the Bills entering as 16½-point underdogs, Allen earned his first NFL win as the play showed there was a new sheriff in town – and became an internet meme for all time.
This just in: Josh Allen has ups!#BUFvsMIN #GoBills pic.twitter.com/xv6cxtKu2h— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 23, 2018
5. Florence and FitzMagic, Sept 25, 2011: The Bills beat New England, 34-31, on Rian Lindell's last-play field goal, snapping a 15-game losing streak against Tom Brady's Patriots. They roared back from a 21-0 deficit as Drayton Florence's 27-yard pick-six gave the Bills two touchdowns in seven seconds of the fourth quarter and Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 369 yards.
6. To the house times eight, Nov. 28, 2020: Jaret Patterson's 58-yard run was his NCAA record-tying eighth touchdown as the University at Buffalo running back exploded for a Mid-American Conference-record 409 yards in an 70-41 pounding of Kent State.
Jaret Patterson with 8 rushing TDs 😱The Buffalo RB has tied the FBS record for rushing TDs in a single game(via @CBSSportsNet)pic.twitter.com/Adhe1rHkfZ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2020
7. Off the window, March 12, 2016: Sophomore guard Stephanie Reid banks home a runner at the overtime buzzer to give the UB women's basketball team a 73-71 win over Central Michigan in the MAC title game and its first trip to the NCAA Tournament.