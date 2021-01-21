Crazy Eight: Recent magic moments in Buffalo sports

Here are the eight most significant plays in Buffalo sports since the 2005 NHL lockout:

1. Playoff pick-six, Jan. 16, 2021: Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return puts the Bills in control in their 17-3 victory over Baltimore in the AFC divisional round, sending the team to its first AFC Championship Game in 27 years.

2. Scary Good, May 13, 2006: Jason Pominville's shorthanded goal at 2:26 of overtime gives the Sabres a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the decisive Game 5 of their second-round series, sending Buffalo to the East final for the first time since 1999.

3. Who Else?, May 5, 2007: Chris Drury's goal with 7.7 seconds left in regulation pulls the Sabres even at 1-1 in Game 5 of the second round against the Rangers and Maxim Afinogenov wins it in overtime, 2-1. Buffalo clinches the series two days later.