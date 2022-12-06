Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's 'not confident' about signing Beckham without workout

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA, according to Port Football Talk. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that. We got a great read on his career. It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”