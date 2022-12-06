Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's 'not confident' about signing Beckham without workout

The Dallas Cowboys have been considered the favorite to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is completing his scheduled visit with the team Tuesday.
But owner Jerry Jones noted that Beckham's recovery from knee surgery is an "issue," especially because while Beckham is undergoing medical evaluations with each team, he is not taking part in a workout.
Beckham visited with the Giants last Thursday and Friday and the Bills on Friday night and Saturday.
Beckham has not played since tearing an ACL in the Super Bowl in January.
Jones was asked during his weekly radio appearance in Dallas about his confidence level in signing a player who has not taken part in a workout, given the injury history.
“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA, according to Port Football Talk. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that. We got a great read on his career. It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”
People are also reading…
How much, if anything, Beckham can contribute to the team he signs with this season remains an open question. Reports have indicated he wants a multiyear deal, but it's unclear what a team might offer beyond 2023.
Whether Jones' comments Tuesday are just a smokescreen or a means to minimize the Cowboys' offer is also a possibility.