Could Bills trade up for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, considered 'unicorn' at the position?

This is the 11th in a series previewing each position in the 2022 NFL draft. Today’s installment looks at safety.

Safety isn’t traditionally viewed as a premium position.

Over the last three decades, only three have been drafted with a top-five pick: The late Eric Turner went second overall to Cleveland in 1991. The late Sean Taylor went fifth to Washington in 2004. And Eric Berry went fifth to Kansas City in 2010.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton could join that rare company.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound team captain, described as a “unicorn” at the position by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, started just seven games last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. But the junior was nevertheless named a second-team AP All-American and finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defender in the country.

Hamilton is the only safety likely destined to be drafted in the top half of the first round, but a handful of high-impact safeties with upside could go in the late first or second rounds. And there are undoubtedly diamonds in the rough to be had on Day 3.

Overall Position Ranking: 7 of 10.

Bills’ view: The Bills have the best safety tandem in the NFL with first-team All-Pro Jordan Poyer and second-team All-Pro Micah Hyde. But for how long?

Poyer, who turns 31 on April 25 and has one season remaining on his contract, recently hired renowned agent Drew Rosenhaus, who told The Buffalo News he has approached the Bills about a contract extension. Poyer is undoubtedly looking for top money for his position. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Hyde, 31, signed a two-year extension with the Bills in 2021, keeping him under team control through the 2023 season. He was a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2013.

The Bills’ roster also includes safeties Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin and Josh Thomas, as well as Siran Neal, who is listed as a cornerback but also plays strong safety.

Bills’ need ranking: 4 of 10.

The best: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame.

Hamilton could be one of the first picks in the draft. He has the size, athleticism and demonstrated play-making ability to fit any scheme.

Hamilton had a team-high three interceptions and three pass breakups in Notre Dame’s first seven games but missed the last five with a knee injury.

Names to know: Daxton Hill, Michigan. Lewis Cine, Georgia. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the Bills selecting Hill with the No. 25 overall pick in his latest mock draft, released Wednesday. Hill could be a short-term solution at corner, where the Bills’ secondary has the greatest immediate need, as well as a long-term option at safety.

“NFL teams love his versatility – he played more than 550 snaps at nickelback in 2021 – and think he could play both corner and safety,” Kiper wrote. “He might be a slot corner if he ends up in Buffalo, which lost Levi Wallace in free agency and has Tre’Davious White returning from an ACL tear.”

Cine missed only 11 tackles in 159 career attempts, according to the analytics website Pro Football Focus, which ranks him as the No. 2 safety in the draft class behind Hamilton and a possible late first-round pick.

Brisker is a versatile and hard-hitting prospect comfortable in coverage and against the run. He has been noted for his tone-setting ability, significant tackle radius and closing speed. He’s a potential Day 2 pick.

Sleeper: Smoke Monday, Auburn.

The 6-3, 199-pound senior belongs on the All-Pro name team and could be an impact player as a rookie on special teams. Monday is a two-year starter with an alpha mentality and looks to punish ball carriers. He had nine tackles for loss last season and three career interception returns for touchdowns. He’s a possible late-round pick.

Top 10 safeties

A look at the top 10 safeties available in the NFL draft:

Player School Ht. Wt.

1. Kyle Hamilton* Notre Dame 6-4 220

2. Daxton Hill* Michigan 6-0 191

3. Lewis Cine* Georgia 6-2 199

4. Jaquan Brisker* Penn State 6-1 199

5. Jalen Pitre Baylor 5-10 198

6. Nick Cross Maryland 6-0 212

7. Bryan Cook Cincinnati 6-0 206

8. Tycen Anderson Toledo 6-1 209

9. JT Woods Baylor 6-2 188

10. Verone McKinley* Oregon 5-10 198

* Underclassman

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.