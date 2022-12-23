Could Bills-Bears be the coldest game in Soldier Field history?

Could Saturday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears be the coldest in Soldier Field history?

Even if it isn't, it is expected to be one of the coldest ever.

The record, according to the Bears, is a Dec. 22, 2008, game against Green Bay with temperatures of 1 to 2 degrees. The wind chill was recorded at minus-13.

The coldest recorded wind chill was minus-15 during a Dec. 18, 1983 game against Green Bay. Temperatures got up to 3 degrees.

According to the Bears, the team has played nine games at Soldier Field with temperatures in the single digits. The most recent was yet another game against the Packers, on Dec. 18, 2016. Temperatures ranged from 7 to 11 degrees, with the wind chill recorded at minus-4.

The point spread – the Bills are favored by 9 1/2 – figures to be higher than the temperature on the lakefront, which is forecast to be 8 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of minus-14. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a winter storm warning for the Chicago area from noon Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday, and while the snow is expected to be out of the area well before game time, the extreme cold will test even diehard fans’ bravado, and that includes Bills fans who are fighting the storm to be there in person.

It is known in Chicago as "Bear Weather," a phrase seemingly often referenced by then-coach Mike Ditka in the early 1980s, noting that his team seemed to play better in the cold than it did in warm-weather cities.

Coach Matt Eberflus picked up the same theme with reporters Thursday.

"This is Bear Weather," he said. "That's exciting for us as the Chicago Bears."

However, the Bears are 6-4 in the 10 coldest games at Soldier Field since the team moved there in 1971.