Could AFC title game have been defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's last with Bills?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had eight catches for 172 yards and tight end Travis Kelce caught a conference-championship-record-tying 13 passes for a tight end for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"They're a great football team for a reason," safety Micah Hyde said. "They've got weapons all over the field. They've got guys that can kill you like 87 and 10. You saw tonight 87 (Kelce) was open, 10 (Hill) was catching these little short ball so it was difficult.

"We felt like we came in with a good game plan and we couldn't stop the bleeding."

Frazier's best work with the Bills came in 2019, when the Bills ranked second in the NFL in points yielded and third in yards allowed.

The Bills' defense came on strong through the second half of the season, giving up more than 20 points just twice during the six-game winning streak that closed the regular season. Buffalo finished 14th in the league, allowing 352.5 yards per game.

It gave its best showing of the postseason in the Bills' 17-3 divisional-round win against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 24, holding Lamar Jackson to just 162 passing yards and without a touchdown. The game turned on Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return for a touchdown.