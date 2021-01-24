Could AFC title game have been defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier's last with Bills?

The Buffalo Bills' best season since 1993 figured to result in one of their coordinators getting a head coaching job.
That coordinator could very well be Leslie Frazier, who has guided the Bills' defense since 2017.
The Houston Texans are expected to request second interviews with Frazier and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, ESPN reported. If Frazier lands the job, it would be his second head coaching stint in the NFL. He was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2013.
With the Bills' 38-24 loss against the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship game, Frazier could have an advantage because he's immediately available to join the Texans. Bieniemy wouldn't be available until after the Chiefs face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. Reports indicate both Frazier and Bieniemy have been making inquiries on potential assistants.
The Bills' defense had one of its poorer performances Sunday.
"We put in so much work this season," safety Jordan Poyer said. "To fall short, it's hard to explain.
"We have such a close bond, all those guys in that locker room. There's a lot of emotions now."
Though it didn't have the problems stopping the Kansas City running game as it did when it gave up a season-high 245 yards on the ground in a Week 6 loss – the Chiefs had 114 rushing yards Sunday – the Bills' struggled mightily through the air.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had eight catches for 172 yards and tight end Travis Kelce caught a conference-championship-record-tying 13 passes for a tight end for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
"They're a great football team for a reason," safety Micah Hyde said. "They've got weapons all over the field. They've got guys that can kill you like 87 and 10. You saw tonight 87 (Kelce) was open, 10 (Hill) was catching these little short ball so it was difficult.
"We felt like we came in with a good game plan and we couldn't stop the bleeding."
Frazier's best work with the Bills came in 2019, when the Bills ranked second in the NFL in points yielded and third in yards allowed.
The Bills' defense came on strong through the second half of the season, giving up more than 20 points just twice during the six-game winning streak that closed the regular season. Buffalo finished 14th in the league, allowing 352.5 yards per game.
It gave its best showing of the postseason in the Bills' 17-3 divisional-round win against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 24, holding Lamar Jackson to just 162 passing yards and without a touchdown. The game turned on Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Regardless of who gets the Texans' head coaching position, he might not have standout quarterback Deshaun Watson. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Watson is expected to want out of Houston, no matter who becomes the Texans' coach, because Watson is still unhappy with the team's handling of multiple issues. That includes, according to Mortensen, the process for hiring Nick Caserio as the new general manager. It has been widely speculated the Texans could try to trade Watson or face the distinct possibility the QB would refuse to play in the 2021 season.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll drew interest from multiple teams. He was reportedly a front-runner to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, but they chose to go with former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.
Daboll was not considered a candidate for the Texans. He reportedly removed himself from consideration to become head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles before Sunday's announcement that they officially hired former Indianapolis offensive coordinator and Jamestown native Nick Sirianni.