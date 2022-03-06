Cornerback options will be hot debate for Bills in 2022 NFL Draft

“They’re a playoff-caliber team, so, I mean, shoot, my biggest goal is let’s get to the Super Bowl,” he said. “So if you go to the Bills, you’ve got a good chance for that.”

McDuffie’s teammate, Kyler Gordon, is a likely first-rounder who could break 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He is an elite athlete. His coverage instincts have drawn some questions, but he plays fast and physical. He met with the Bills, too.

“It was a fun time, just asking me questions, getting to know me and what I know, seeing my film and how I break it down,” Gordon said.

Gordon, Clemson’s Andrew Booth, Auburn’s Roger McCreary and Florida’s Kaiir Elam are in a group that have a good chance to be on the board at No. 25.

Booth is an aggressive, fluid athlete who can play man or zone, and he’s a good tackler, which is essential for corners in the Bills’ defense. McCreary, at 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, is not quite as fast or as big as Booth, but he’s tough, fluid and instinctive.

The 6-2 Elam is more of a press-man corner, which doesn’t seem as much of a fit for the Buffalo defense.