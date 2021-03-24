Cornerback Jaycee Horn looks like first-round draft pick, but might not be there for Bills

Cornerback is a potential target for the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the NFL draft, and one of the better ones showed his speed on Wednesday.

South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn ran the 40-yard dash at 4.37 and 4.39 seconds, according to scouts at the pro day event in Columbia, S.C.

Horn, the son of former New Orleans star wide receiver Joe Horn, is regarded by many as the third-best cornerback in the 2021 draft and a sure first-round pick.

Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain widely are viewed as the top two corners, and both could be taken in the top 12 picks.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Horn going 16th in his latest mock draft. The four latest mock drafts on CBS Sports have Horn going 16th, 16th, 22nd and 22nd.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was in attendance Wednesday, making his tour of pro days in the South after visiting Alabama on Tuesday and Florida State on Monday.

Horn, 6-foot 3/4 inches and 205 pounds, has good size, with long, 33-inch arms. He also had an elite vertical jump of 41.5 inches, which would have ranked best among all cornerbacks in last year’s draft.

