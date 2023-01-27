Cornerback Dane Jackson resilient after taking on larger role in Buffalo Bills defense

When Dane Jackson looks back at the year, the Buffalo Bills cornerback will remember a theme.

“Resiliency. How resilient you’ve got to be in certain situations and how often you’ve got to just be able to keep it moving,” Jackson said. “You never know what you’re going through, what other people are going through, but you’ve just gotta keep chomping away.”

Jackson kept pushing in his third season. He had a larger role in the defense, came back from an early season injury, and leaned on teammates to get through a particularly adverse season.

Jackson started all but two games: Week 3 in Miami while still recovering from his neck injury, and Week 13 in New England, when Xavier Rhodes got the start opposite Tre’Davious White. Jackson finished the regular season with 57 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games.

The Bills rotated at cornerback throughout the season, sometimes necessitated by injury, other times to continue evaluating the group.

Jackson played 829 snaps on defense this season (82% of defensive snaps in games he was active), the third-most snaps among Bills defensive backs and fourth-most across the defense. Among the Bills cornerbacks, Jackson’s 829 snaps led the group, followed by rookies Kaiir Elam (477) and Christian Benford (363), and then rounded out with White (308). (Taron Johnson, whose 969 snaps led the defense, was excluded here, as he plays nickel cornerback.)

Once White worked his way back to playing full games, Jackson rotated throughout games with other cornerbacks. By that point, it was mainly with Elam. Benford was placed on injured reserve after Thanksgiving. He was out for four games and was inactive upon return. Rhodes was released on Jan. 4.

Coach Sean McDermott had aimed at one point to solidify the role opposite White.

“Ideally you’ve got a guy locked in over there,” McDermott said in mid-December. “So, we’re still obviously working on that, and we’ll continue to work on it until we find it.

It never quite came to fruition for the Bills this season. They continued to rotate, which presented some challenges. Jackson embraced it.

“I mean, it was definitely up and down,” Jackson said. “But I never wavered. We never wavered as a group either. Whoever went down, somebody was ready to step in and take that role. Even when we (were) flipping roles, it was always encouraging from both of us.”

The competition stayed healthy.

“It was always love, for sure,” Jackson said. “Kaiir, CB (Benford), whoever it was.”

Early on, Jackson made sure he was helping the rookie cornerbacks, even knowing the group would ultimately be competing for playing time.

“I could help them in some way, because I’m still learning, too,” Jackson said in September. “While you’re still learning, being able to help others helps you learn more. So, it’s a good thing.”

At the start of the season, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier commended the ways Jackson had already stepped up. After all, Jackson, a former seventh-round pick, was entering just his third season as a pro. Jackson played every game in 2021, but primarily on special teams or in a backup role until White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving 2021. From there, Jackson became a starter, and he entered season with White still injured.

“Dane has been thrust into a leadership role probably sooner than he would have imagined, with the absence of Tre’Davious – being on the field, being in the classroom, being in the meetings and coming to practices, but that's not quite the same as being out on the field and practicing with your teammate,” Frazier said in September. “So, Dane has been the one who's had to kind of step up and continue to encourage both of our young corners, and he's done that.”

The encouragement continued throughout the season, as Jackson worked at his own craft, as well.

There were certainly games where opposing offenses picked on Jackson. Jackson knew that would be the case.

Likely the most difficult stretch spanned from Week 10 against the Vikings through Week 14 against the Jets.

Across those five games, opposing quarterbacks threw Jackson’s way 39 times, per PFF, good for 23 receptions and 338 yards, or 14.7 yards per catch.

The New England game, where he played 52% of defensive snaps, was the outlier. There, Jackson allowed just one catch for 15 yards on three targets. Each of the other four games, he allowed 73 yards or more, per PFF. He did log an interception against the Vikings, picking off Kirk Cousins early in the third quarter when Cousins was looking for Justin Jefferson.

During that stretch, after the win over the Lions, Jackson said he understood the nature of the league, particularly at the cornerback position, and he wasn’t surprised teams threw his way. The goal was to stay focused and level-headed, and to channel any frustration forward into staying competitive.

At the end of the season, in assessing all he learned in a year with a larger role, Jackson reiterated that perspective.

“You're gonna get tested a lot, so you just got to be ready for whatever is thrown at you. Going up against the top guys every single week, it’s not easy, but that's just the name of the game,” Jackson said Monday. “You’ve got to be ready for that. So, I'm looking forward to going back and making improvements this offseason, for sure.”

Jackson’s other interception this season came Week 1, as the Bills played in the season opener. Teammates weren’t surprised by the big play on a national stage, citing all the work they’ve seen Jackson put in behind the scenes. He felt good taking on a bigger role in the defense, particularly from the certainty that came with it.

“Just to be out there and just to know I’m going out there, I was telling my teammates it’s a different feeling,” Jackson said on Sept. 17.

But Jackson faced another obstacle right after that.

In Week 2, after a hard collision, Jackson left the field in an ambulance and was rushed to ECMC. Fortunately, he avoided severe injury, with tests coming back clear and soreness being the main concern once major injuries were ruled out. The time away still felt much longer for Jackson, who had overcome a lot just to carve out his role.

“It felt like I’d been out for like a month or something,” Jackson said when he returned to practice nine days later. “So, it felt good being back out there.”

Jackson credited his support system at home as being a huge help throughout the season. He also found plenty of support at the facility, where he spent the bulk of his time. Throughout this season, it was evident how close the Bills secondary was.

“We do DB dinners every week,” Jackson said. “That's a big thing. When we come in, we all embrace each other. Everyone shows the love when they come here, for sure.”

The tight-knit bonds were needed. When safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field on Jan. 2, Jackson was deeply impacted. The two played together at University of Pittsburgh and have known each other since they were kids.

“A lot of people know our history and our background. A lot of guys were coming up to me and just making sure I was good, just checking up on me,” Jackson said earlier this month. “I appreciated that.”

Since then, Jackson’s been able to pay it forward, checking in on Hamlin. In a season full of resiliency, Hamlin’s presence means a lot to Jackson.

“I've been over there a lot, just chatting with him, just trying to get him away from thinking about everything that’s going on, not even have conversations about it,” Jackson said Monday. “So, I think he's good. I think he's doing good mentally.

“I think it's good to have him back around the guys. Everybody's thrilled to see that every single day he's getting the love that he deserves after what he went through, so I think he's doing good, and he's moving forward.”