Oregon State cornerback Alex Austin’s weekend-long wait ended with eight selections remaining in the NFL draft when he was selected No. 252 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

Austin wrapped up the Bills’ six-person draft class and was the third player added Saturday after Florida receiver Justin Shorter and Ole Miss guard Nick Broeker.

“I was staying patient every day of the draft, knowing that my name would be called and (I’m) ready for the opportunity,” Austin said during a video conference. “I’m ready to work.”

Austin appeared in 36 games (30 starts) for the Beavers, intercepting four passes among his 24 pass break-ups (21 in his last two years). He declared for the draft with one year of eligibility remaining and was a two-time Pac 12 honorable mention.

Last year, Austin had a career-high 57 tackles.

At the scouting combine, he measured in at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds. Austin’s only pre-draft communication with the Bills was in Indianapolis.

“We had a great meeting at the combine and went over some defensive schemes and they tried to pick my brain a little bit and (I) was able to show them my football smarts,” said Austin, who turns 22 on May 22. “I think that’s what got me picked here.”

Austin said during a brief phone conversation, Bills coach Sean McDermott told him to, “be ready to come in, stay humble and hungry and that’s always been the person I am. I’m ready to come in, work and be able to make plays for the defense and special teams and wherever they need me to be a valuable piece of the team.”

Asked if he is more of an outside or inside cornerback, Austin said: “Wherever they need me, honestly. I’m a DB who can play outside, inside and even at safety if they need me. I’m ready to be a valuable piece to this team and bring my talents wherever they need me to play on the grass.”

On the Bills, Austin will join fellow Oregon State alum Jordan Poyer.

“I’m excited to get up there and work with him and beside him and be able to learn some things from him,” Austin said of Poyer. “I know he’s been in the league for a very long time and is a veteran and I look forward to taking on the little bro role and soak up as much knowledge as I can.”