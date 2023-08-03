PITTSFORD – Rookie cornerback Alex Austin was one of the last Buffalo Bills players to leave the Polisseni Track and Field Complex at training camp on Tuesday.

Following some brief coverage drills with a teammate after practice ended, Austin signed autographs for kids for roughly 15 minutes, completely opposite of the players’ exit – a spot where no other Bills player signed autographs. It was an experience he said he’s never had before.

“It’s been amazing,” said Austin, the Bills’ 2023 seventh-round pick. “I’m taking it all in every day. I’m enjoying the fan base. I’m enjoying Buffalo. I love being here.”

Austin is taking it all in since being drafted from Oregon State in late April. Before arriving in Buffalo, the Long Beach, Calif., native said he never had been to New York. With training camp in full swing at St. John Fisher University, he’s simply trying to find his place in the team.

On Tuesday, he initially began working with the special teams before primarily working with the second- and third-team defense.

“Right now, I’m just here trying to earn my role,” said Austin, the lone defensive back in the Bills 2023 draft class. “It’s training camp, so I don’t know what my role is yet. I’m just trying to earn that role. I’m trying to win on special teams and win in the defensive room so that I can find a way to contribute this year.”

“He’s adjusted and come in and made some plays,” added John Butler, Bills’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. “Tough kid, he had a nice blitz rep yesterday. (He’s) getting a lot of reps, because we’ve only had six guys, and so he’s getting all the reps with the third group – him and Ja’Marcus (Ingram) have been doing a nice job.”

Austin notices a jump in the quality of football since leaving Oregon State. The players in the NFL are “smarter,” he said, adding that it’s much more a mental and physical game.

The coaching staff, which Austin said has helped him grow “tremendously” over the past few months, has prioritized the small details with Austin such has footwork, hand placement and where his eyes should be looking.

In other drills, Austin worked with the second- and third-team in reps in coverage with either Matt Barkley or Kyle Allen leading the offense.

“Those little things have gone a long way,” Austin said. “And then just learning more football on a day-to-day basis has been helping me tremendously.”

Throughout camp, he has gotten to work with and learn from the Bills’ veteran starters, including safety Jordan Poyer, who also played at Oregon State. Austin said Poyer has been giving him coaching points, which Austin described as “priceless.”

Austin said safety Damar Hamlin also has taken him under his wing. The two were dancing next to each other to the music during one of the drills on Tuesday. Hamlin, a sixth-round pick in 2021, has given Austin advice on how to stay in the NFL.

“Being able to talk to him every day, he’s another guy who was in the same position I was in,” said Austin. “To see what he’s doing now and see him overcome that adversity is amazing. I got the utmost respect for him. He’s a true soldier on and off the field.”

Austin likes to reward those who have overcome adversity in life. He wants to pay it forward through his scholarship, Alex Austin’s Overcoming Adversity Scholarship.

The scholarship rewards high school or undergraduate students who have overcome struggles in their life and provides students with a stipend to be used for finances such as loans, textbooks or tuition. Austin said he reads the applicants’ essays and hand-selects the winners.

“Knowing that there’s a lot of kids around you and people around you that don’t have what you have or the resources that you have … it was all about just being a helping hand to somebody,” Austin said.

Austin used some of his NIL money to launch the scholarship last year in his final season at Oregon State. He gave out three awards – one for $1,000 and two for $500 – but plans to expand it to five to 10 scholarships.

He now has a nonprofit, something that he didn’t have at Oregon State, which will help him fund-raise to expand the program.

It’s something he wants to continue throughout his professional career. He says he doesn’t have any specific expectations for himself for training camp, besides competing on a day-to-day basis and finding a way to contribute defensively.

“(He) definitely fits our culture from a standpoint of the skills he has, and then the mindset and the toughness and the ability to process as well,” Butler said. “So, he’s smoothly moved himself right into the mix of just being evaluated, and (I’m) looking forward to seeing how he continues to do so.”