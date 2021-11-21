Confident left tackle Dion Dawkins says Bills won't let ugly loss 'poison' season

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said the team can’t let Sunday’s disappointing 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts linger, especially with a Thanksgiving night game at New Orleans ahead.

“It goes in the category of, flush it let it go, move on,” he told reporters. “We’ve got a game in a couple of days. We didn’t play our best ball. It showed.”

Asked why he was so confident, Dawkins said, “It’s not really that concerning. I have faith and trust in our team and our players. It happens to the best of all people, the best of teams. There’s nothing much we can do. Flush it, learn from it as quick as possible and move on.”

Pressed further, Dawkins said, “I can speak on type of men we have in the building. The type of men we have in the building don’t let this stuff poison us. It will help us when it matters. We are going to have to eat this one up, and take it on to Thursday night. …

“We are a great team. We have great players. We can throw the ball extremely well. We’re starting to run better.. We have to be good all of the time. We have to try to stay as consistent as possible. That’s the profession that we live in. It’s hard to be perfect all of the time. That’s what everyone wants, that’s what we want … it’s kind of impossible, but we have to try our best.”