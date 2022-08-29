 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comparing where Bills players are ranked by five national outlets

  • Updated
Bills Broncos (copy) (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen led all fellow Bills in the rankings, reaching as high as No. 4 on the CBS Sports list.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The last of the NFL national player rankings are in with the finale of the NFL Network's Top 100 on Sunday and ESPN's release of its top 100 on Monday. 

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked his top 100 earlier in the summer, along with the Pro Football Network's top 100 and Pro Football Focus' top 50. 

Five Bills made all the top 100 lists, and two made the PFF top 50. 

Here is a comparison of the rankings for Bills players across outlets.  

 

NFLN

ESPN

PFF

CBS

PFN

Josh Allen

13

5

6

4

10

Stefon Diggs

26

22

39

35

47

Von Miller

93

73

 

29

48

Jordan Poyer

45

58

 

78

 

Micah Hyde

50

 

 

52

 

Tre'Davious White 

 

88

 

 

63

