Comparing where Bills players are ranked by five national outlets

The last of the NFL national player rankings are in with the finale of the NFL Network's Top 100 on Sunday and ESPN's release of its top 100 on Monday.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked his top 100 earlier in the summer, along with the Pro Football Network's top 100 and Pro Football Focus' top 50.
Five Bills made all the top 100 lists, and two made the PFF top 50.
Here is a comparison of the rankings for Bills players across outlets.
NFLN
ESPN
PFF
CBS
PFN
Josh Allen
13
5
6
4
10
Stefon Diggs
26
22
39
35
47
Von Miller
93
73
29
48
Jordan Poyer
45
58
78
Micah Hyde
50
52
Tre'Davious White
88
63