Coming offseason is obvious time for Bills to start talking deal with Josh Allen
Coming offseason is obvious time for Bills to start talking deal with Josh Allen

The coming offseason is the obvious time for the Buffalo Bills to start working on a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen will have two years to go on his rookie deal – keeping him under contract through 2022 – once the Bills pick up the fifth-year option on his first contract, which is a foregone conclusion.

The Bills are expected to approach Allen’s agent about a massive extension this spring or summer, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Allen is due to count $6.9 million against the salary cap in 2021. It is common for teams to try to lock up elite quarterbacks after their third season.

The Houston Texans did so with Deshaun Watson in September, just before the start of the 2020 season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract, averaging $39 million a year.

Allen will be in line for a deal that is similar or likely slightly surpassing that contract.

Exactly how the NFL salary cap shakes out for 2021 will impact any negotiations. The NFL has set a base cap of $175 million for the coming year, which is $23 million less than the 2020 salary cap. There has been speculation the leaguewide cap could wind up being closer to $195 million for 2021 after all revenues for this season are tallied. The Bills currently are $1.2 million over a $175 million cap for 2021, according to Spotrac.com.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid NFL QB by average, with a $45 million a year deal. Watson is next, then Seattle’s Russell Wilson, at $35 million a year. Wilson signed his extension in April 2019.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan

