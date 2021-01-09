Coming offseason is obvious time for Bills to start talking deal with Josh Allen

The coming offseason is the obvious time for the Buffalo Bills to start working on a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen will have two years to go on his rookie deal – keeping him under contract through 2022 – once the Bills pick up the fifth-year option on his first contract, which is a foregone conclusion.

The Bills are expected to approach Allen’s agent about a massive extension this spring or summer, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Allen is due to count $6.9 million against the salary cap in 2021. It is common for teams to try to lock up elite quarterbacks after their third season.

The Houston Texans did so with Deshaun Watson in September, just before the start of the 2020 season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract, averaging $39 million a year.

Allen will be in line for a deal that is similar or likely slightly surpassing that contract.