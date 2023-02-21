As he sat in the audience for the Jan. 3 taping of “The Price Is Right,” there was no doubt what Cheektowaga native Matt DeBoth was going to yell into the microphone if given the opportunity to spin the big wheel.

“I always have the Bills on my mind,” he said.

DeBoth advanced from the audience to bidding for a single item to reaching the stage for an individual game, which meant a wheel spin.

Host Drew Carey asked the three contestants if they wanted to say hello to any friends and family. DeBoth was instantly on a roll with his roll call.

“I want to say ‘Hi!’ to my mom, dad, Josh, Stefon, Tre’Davious, Jordan, Coach McDermott, everybody back home in Buffalo,” DeBoth yelled as his spin landed on 95 cents, good enough to win that stage.

Quarterback Josh Allen. Receiver Stefon Diggs. Cornerback Tre’Davious White. Safety Jordan Poyer. And coach Sean McDermott. All got the national television shoutout during the episode, which aired Monday.

“I wanted to make sure I was representing as much of ‘Bills Mafia’ as I could,” DeBoth said in a phone interview Tuesday from Los Angeles. “I had a select list (of players) in mind.”

DeBoth attended four Bills games during the 2022 season and is active in the Los Angeles Bills Backers, which organized a pregame tailgate in September in Santa Monica that sold 3,000 tickets and will convene this year for the Bills-Chargers game.

DeBoth is a lifelong Bills fan, but also a forever fan of “The Price Is Right.” It was the first time DeBoth had attended a taping and he came prepared – he watched several previous episodes to get a feel for the bidding and wore a white hoodie with former host Bob Barker’s picture on the front.

“As long as I can remember, it’s been a dream of mine to be called to, ‘Come on down,’ ” DeBoth said.

DeBoth was called out of the audience, started winning … and never stopped.

First win: He bid $1,000 on landscaping tools and won after his competitors bid $600, $800 and $900. The actual price was $1,220.

Second win: DeBoth’s pricing game was called “Shopping Spree” and from a set of four prizes, he had to pick the three most expensive to total more than $7,000. He selected the jukebox ($2,195), Pilates equipment ($3,495) and a grill ($1,567).

Third win: As he saluted the Bills, DeBoth won with a single spin.

Fourth win: In the showcase showdown, he bid $23,300 on a package that included clothing, tennis and golf equipment and six-night trips to Prague, Czech Republic and Fiji. The price was $33,368 for a difference of $10,068, but DeBoth’s competitor bid $36,500 on his showcase (which included a Cadillac) and the actual price was $65,537.

DeBoth stormed the stage, pulled out a driver from his new golf bag and took a swing for the cameras.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “It’s a pretty surreal moment going to the sound stage in Hollywood and then when you get called down, you kind of black out. And I just kept winning. It was one game after the next. I couldn’t believe it.”

Once the show aired Monday, DeBoth said he heard from Canisius High School (Class of 2010), family members and longtime friends.

DeBoth said he will travel to Fiji in April and is waiting for the NFL schedule to come out so he can take the Prague trip in conjunction with the Bills’ game in London.