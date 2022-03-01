Combine Observations: Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll downplay any talk of a rift

Extension for Stefon Diggs tops ways Bills can save loads of salary cap space There are a multitude of ways the Bills could create in the neighborhood of $30 million in cap space – or a bit more – without inflicting much pain on the depth of their current roster.

Here are four more takeaways from the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine, which also included a news conference with Beane, the Bills' general manager:

1. No adjustments to Beane’s staff will be made until after the draft. The Bills will go through free agency and the draft without an official replacement for former assistant general manager Joe Schoen, who left to become the Giants’ general manager.

“The first thing was get our coaching staff settled with the changes there, Ken Dorsey and Joe Brady and all those guys,” Beane said. “But we're just going to ride out our staff until the draft, and then once that's over, that's kind of the end of the personnel season anyway. At that point, I'll have a clearer picture. What I want to do, and I'm looking in various ways, but we'll adjust it at that point. But right now ... everybody's kind of pitched in to take over the various roles that Joe did for us. We'll just ride that out until early May.”

2. Veteran defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes have indicated they intend to keep playing. Whether they’ll do so in Buffalo, however, remains to be seen.