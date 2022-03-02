Combine Observations: Decision on whether to return training camp to St. John Fisher expected soon

Beane said because the Bills are comfortable with the operation at Fisher, a long-term agreement doesn’t have to be reached.

“That's an easy one in the sense that we kind of know that set up,” he said. “It's not home, but it'll feel like home, you know, ‘Hey, we just haven't been here in a couple years.’ If we were going somewhere totally new, I would want to say, ‘Let's don't just do this for one year and then leave.’ But at this point, let's say we went this year, we could go up this year and then say, ‘You know what, let's try it back here this year.’ You know, who knows? We know that we can be successful doing it at Fisher. We also know we can be successful staying home in Orchard Park.”

After 19 years holding training camp in Fredonia, the Bills moved to St. John Fisher in the summer of 2000 and returned annually until the 2020 season was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The practices provide an opportunity for fans to get up close to the players, and give families who may otherwise not be able to afford tickets to a game at Highmark Stadium a chance to see the team in person.

Here are four more observations from Beane and McDermott: