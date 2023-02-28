INDIANAPOLIS – The departure of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for at least the 2023 season dominated headlines Tuesday here at the NFL scouting combine, but it is not the only change to head coach Sean McDermott’s staff for the Buffalo Bills.

The team also made official the additions of Al Holcomb (senior defensive assistant), Adam Henry (wide receivers), Kyle Shurmur (offensive quality control) and Austin Gund (offensive assistant/offensive line) to McDermott’s staff. That follows the hiring of Joe Danna as safeties coach that was made official Feb. 2.

“I feel really good about both of those hires on the defensive side,” McDermott told reporters inside the Indianapolis Convention Center. “Joe Danna came well recommended. I've never worked with Joe, but he came well recommended and he's been in the NFL a long time with multiple different teams and coached the safety position, in particular. He's developed players all the while, so he's been a great addition to our staff to this point. He's been in the building, and we've been working together on some things, and he's off to a great start. He’s got a great family behind him, I haven't met them yet, but anxious to meet his family, also.

“Then Al Holcomb and I have worked together, and Al has been a coordinator before. He's coached multiple positions on the defensive side. He was with me on the staff in Carolina when we went to the Super Bowl. So, he was a great addition, I thought, and when they were changing over down there, he freed up for us.”

One change that wasn’t made to McDermott’s staff was at offensive coordinator. Ken Dorsey will return in 2023 for his second season – even if some fans desired a change after the disappointing way in which the Bills’ offense flamed out in the playoffs. McDermott, however, tried Tuesday to shift the focus beyond that to look at Dorsey’s entire body of work in 2022.

“I think that it's a great starting point, the success we did have in year one under coach Dorsey,” he said. “The thing I know about Ken is he's an extremely hard worker. He's smart, he's talented. There's a first year for all of us in anything we do, and then the good ones make adjustments as you move forward, and you learn from the highs and you learn from the lows. It makes you better as you move forward, so I'm extremely confident in Ken.

“It's hard, because you're so emotional in the minutes and hours and days, even – or weeks – after your season ends. To do your job, I think, the right way, you take a step back and kind of pull the periscope out and widen it and say, 'Hey, big picture wise, where are we?' And what adjustments, more importantly, do we need to make as we move forward, whether it's coaches, players, scheme. You evaluate every piece of it, and that's what I'm tasked to do.”

The Bills had a significant amount of coaching turnover heading into 2022, including Dorsey taking over for Brian Daboll at offensive coordinator and Aaron Kromer replacing Bobby Johnson as the offensive line coach. Joe Brady was hired to replace Dorsey as the team’s quarterbacks coach, as well.

“All in one season, and you go 13-3. That's hard to do,” McDermott said. “That said, again, much work remains.”

Here are four more observations from Beane and McDermott at the combine:

1. All is good when it comes to Stefon Diggs. The Bills’ receiver made the media rounds at the Super Bowl, including an interview with The Buffalo News in which he said he had watched the Bills’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals five times to figure out what happened.

“And I still didn’t draw an answer as to why it happened the way it did,” Diggs told The News. “We just didn’t look like a team. We didn’t look like we had any juice. It just looked like a different team, and it just didn’t make any sense to me.”

Diggs had to be brought back into the locker room by running back Duke Johnson after the loss, and plenty was made of his frustration following the loss.

“I’ve been good,” he told The News at the Super Bowl. “I kind of compartmentalize it for right now, until like work’s done. So, I’ve just been working my tail off, just to stay focused on that and try to get it off my mind. But, you know, I definitely was disappointed just to see how everything shook out, and we kind of got to figure it out.”

On Tuesday, both Beane and McDermott addressed how the season ended for Diggs.

“I love Stef,” McDermott said. “He's highly competitive. … The season gets long and you're very competitive, and then, all of a sudden, it ends and you're emotional. So some of that comes up, but when you have time to get away a little bit and gain a little perspective on things, it's healthy for you. I know it is for me. Stef's a heck of a football player, and I know we're a better team with Stef with us and we look forward to having him back here.”

Beane doubled down on the idea that Diggs’ competitiveness caused his frustration, which was caught during the game on the TV broadcast.

“You guys have gotten to know him well through his three seasons here, and he's going to wear his emotions on his sleeve,” the GM said. “He's not going to hide his feelings, and he wants to win. As long as that's the goal, that it's about winning and it's not personal goals, and I know that with him. It's about winning. You guys saw him upset after the Cincinnati loss. Everybody shows it in different ways. If we had won that game and he caught four balls, he wouldn't have been storming out of there. It's he wants to win. He knows it's a long season. You think about the grind these guys put in from the whole offseason. … It's a long haul, and when it came to an abrupt end, you're not playing, not lining up there to say ‘Hey, this is my last game.’ They're lining up to beat the Bengals and advance to the AFC championship game, so there's a lot of emotions. So not everyone handles them in the same way, I'm not going to judge. Ultimately, Stef’s a competitor, and I'll take competitors all day long.”

Beane said that the break the players are currently on is good for them.

“Now's the best time just to, everybody, take a deep breath. It's been a long season,” he said. “Obviously, we all know we went through a lot of a lot of adversity this year. Let's just all take a pause, take a breath. I have no doubt that at the right time, we'll all come back and sit down and start preparing for 2023.”

2. The update on Kim Pegula from her daughter, Jessica, resonated with the Bills’ leaders. Both Beane and McDermott commended Jessica Pegula for the strength that she showed in penning an essay for The Players’ Tribune that provided a greater level of detail on the cardiac arrest that her mother, the co-owner of the Bills and Sabres, suffered in June of last year.

“My hat goes off to Jessie, I thought that was a true mark of a courageous person,” McDermott said. “Not only is she a tremendous tennis player, but what a class act and just display of love that she showed for her family and her mom, in particular. We've been through a lot, and the Pegula family has been through a lot. I'll say the other thing that sometimes, I think, gets overlooked is how strong Terry has been with everything that he has going on and the support that he gives us, just here at the Bills. I think that's just, to me, an incredible display of strength.”

Kim Pegula has understandably been unable to carry out her duties as the president of both the Bills and Buffalo Sabres, which has been a big change for both organizations.

“You miss her. Obviously, you miss her leadership, but you miss her as a person. You guys were around Kim, her energy and all that,” Beane said. “So that's hard from that standpoint, too, to not have her, and you want to support Terry and the kids and all that.”

Beane was at the Senior Bowl when Jessica Pegula’s essay went public.

“I texted her. I was like, ‘You know, for that to be your mother and to be able to put those words, I thought she crushed it,’ ” Beane said. “I know it was much needed for the community of people that care about the Pegula family, and so, she did a great job.”

3. Don’t expect Tremaine Edmunds or Jordan Poyer to get tagged. “I don’t see us using the franchise tag,” Beane said. “I mean, never rule it out, but with our cap, I just don’t think we’d be able to hold a number like that for either one of those positions.”

4. The encouraging news about Damar Hamlin continues. Beane jokingly called the Bills’ safety “America’s guest,” as he’s made some high-profile public appearances recently, including at the Super Bowl, as he continues his recovery after going into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in January.

“Damar is doing great. I'm glad we're all able to smile about his situation,” Beane said. “He's seen several specialists since our season has ended. That's not done. I think he's got two or three more that he's got to see in various parts of the country. Our medical (staff), we've had one to two guys traveling with him to see these specialists because it will be a decision for Damar, but it'll also be a decision for us. We want to make sure that we're hearing everything – if, assuming he gets full clearance, I know he would want to play. I know that's his end game to continue playing. We want to make sure that we're all in sync. Assuming the doctors say at some point, he's seen them all, and we're in agreement that we're OK putting out him there, too, but so far, all is well with his testing and we'll just let that continue.”

Beane cautioned that it is still too soon to know for sure whether Hamlin will indeed be able to resume his career.

“If he's able to get full clearance and he feels he's ready to do it, that would be another big smile of a story, not that he's just got his life back, but he would have his football career back and have an opportunity to go back out there and play,” he said. “We'll continue to support Damar through this whole thing. And again, I would love to give the storybook ending that he's definitely going to play, but we just don't know that, yet. But if he does, we'll all be very happy for him.”