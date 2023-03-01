INDIANAPOLIS – Not so fast on the plan to move Christian Benford to safety.

That was the word this week from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott at the NFL scouting combine, pumping the brakes a bit on an idea that was floated after the team’s 2022 season came to an end.

Benford, a sixth-round draft pick last year, had a promising rookie season at cornerback, and McDermott said that is the position the team plans for him to play going into 2023.

“I would say that our plan right now is to start Christian at corner, and we’ll see where it goes from there,” the head coach said.

The idea of moving Benford to safety has some logic to it because it remains unclear whether Jordan Poyer, who will become an unrestricted free agent later this month, will be back with the team. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether Damar Hamlin can resume his NFL career after he went into cardiac arrest in January during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If both of them are not with the Bills in 2023, safety is a need position.

“I think we'll just kind of see how the roster construction comes,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “Who do we have back? who were we able to bring back? Whether it's Jordan Poyer comes back or whether it's adding another (safety) if you lose Jordan, and you have to add someone else, and who do you add in the draft? I think we'll just look at our roster and ultimately, we're going to try to get the best players on the field. If we feel he's one of our best 11 and safety is his best spot, we wouldn't hesitate to move him there. If we think it's at corner, then we'd leave in there. So no decisions have been made. Part of it is just going to be we're going to see how we build the roster this offseason.”

Beane reiterated that he believes Benford has the mental and physical skills necessary to make a position switch if the team determines that is best. He also said the Bills thought Benford could play either corner or safety when they drafted him.

“It's the size, the movement, skills, the mental piece of it, and he's got good ball skills,” he said. “We really saw that through our practices in preseason and the regular season stuff. So, he's got a lot of traits that allow him from a size standpoint to match up a corner, but also to go back there and see it from the back end.”

