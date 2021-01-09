Colts' use of play clock – and officials' response – had Bills fans triggered

The Indianapolis Colts consistently ran the play clock to almost zero, and some Buffalo Bills fans argued to beyond zero.
By using all of the play clock, the Colts were able to dominate the time of possession, with 34:17 for the game, but they managed 19:41 of possession in the first half.
The play clock appeared to expire before Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran in for a touchdown from 1 yard out, and that was one of a number of occasions that drew the attention of Bills fans on social media.
Here is a sampling:
The Bills got cheated on MULTIPLE play clock calls AND that was a fumble. So bye HATERS— Disney wife (@disneywifee) January 9, 2021
#BillsMafia CALM DOWN! They are calling this play clock thing consistently. They’ve done the same thing for the #Bills so chill lol #INDvsBUF— Tyler (@hdiebcks) January 9, 2021
Does the play clock even matter? Asking for a bills fan.— 🚨13-3🚨BOWL BOUND BILLS (@thevegasChemist) January 9, 2021
Guess the official in charge of watching the play clock is the same guy that called that early Colts play a completion. #Bills— Deplorable Me (@LKrukowski) January 9, 2021
What's with the play clock and these refs #BillsMafia #Bills— Buffalo Mafia Football Talk (@TommyTalksBills) January 9, 2021
I have never seen so many snaps with zero on the play clock 😒#Bills #BillsMafia #NfL #NFLPlayoffs— Jack Durkin (@DurkinWeather) January 9, 2021
Didn't know the play clock was also playing for the Colts today? #BillsMafia #INDvsBUF #NFLPlayoffs #NFL #BuffaloBills #Bills— Sandro Iaboni (@SandroIaboni) January 9, 2021
Why is there a play clock?— x-Mark (@unMARKed_Bills) January 9, 2021
One of these times the officials HAVE TO catch the Colts play clock violations. #Bills #INDvsBUF— #2 Seed AFC East Champion Maybe Next Year Bills ⛄ (@MNYBills) January 9, 2021
Bills fans must be losing their minds with this play clock thing— Luke Moran (@lm110399) January 9, 2021
Seriosuly these refs and that play clock— y-UK Bills 1️⃣3️⃣-3️⃣🦬🇬🇧 (@UK_Bills) January 9, 2021