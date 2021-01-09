 Skip to main content
Colts' use of play clock – and officials' response – had Bills fans triggered
Colts' use of play clock – and officials' response – had Bills fans triggered

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Colts third

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to throw under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love (56) during the third quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts consistently ran the play clock to almost zero, and some Buffalo Bills fans argued to beyond zero. 

By using all of the play clock, the Colts were able to dominate the time of possession, with 34:17 for the game, but they managed 19:41 of possession in the first half. 

The play clock appeared to expire before Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran in for a touchdown from 1 yard out, and that was one of a number of occasions that drew the attention of Bills fans on social media.

Here is a sampling:

