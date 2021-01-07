 Skip to main content
Colts sign receiver who was on Bills practice squad last week to reserve/futures deal
  • Updated
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr., who was released from the Bills' practice squad Monday, signed a reserve/futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. 

Jennings was signed Dec. 30 and was released, along with receiver J.J. Nelson, when the Bills added Kenny Stills and Tanner Gentry. 

Because he has signed a futures contract, Jennings cannot be in the Colts' facility. In theory, he could be participating in virtual meetings. 

Jennings, a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, has played in one career game in two NFL seasons with Seattle, Miami, Baltimore and the Bills. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2017 and honorable mention in 2018. 

