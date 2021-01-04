 Skip to main content
Colts fans donate to fund in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother as thanks for Bills win against Miami
Colts fans donate to fund in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother as thanks for Bills win against Miami

  Updated
Bills Dolphins second

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Josh Allen and running back Zack Moss during the second quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Following the lead of Bills fans, Indianapolis Colts fans have donated around $2,500 to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital in appreciation of the Bills' victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a spokesman said Monday.

The Dolphins' loss came before the Colts' victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and set the stage for the Colts to make the playoffs. The Miami loss and the Colts' victory meant the Colts were in the AFC playoffs as the seventh seed and will visit the Bills on Saturday.  

The idea to donate was hatched by Colts fan Jameson Hutchison, who had learned of the donations by Bills fans following the death of Bills QB Josh Allen's grandmother in November. 

The fund has reached $1,050,000, with the money being used to build the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, on the sports-themed 10th floor of the hospital. The playroom on the floor has been named Buffalo Bills Fans Fun Zone in recognition of the fans' donations. Other projects are in the works for the money raised. 

Oishei tweeted its appreciation late Sunday night. 

