Colts fans donate to fund in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother as thanks for Bills win against Miami

Following the lead of Bills fans, Indianapolis Colts fans have donated around $2,500 to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital in appreciation of the Bills' victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a spokesman said Monday.

The Dolphins' loss came before the Colts' victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and set the stage for the Colts to make the playoffs. The Miami loss and the Colts' victory meant the Colts were in the AFC playoffs as the seventh seed and will visit the Bills on Saturday.

The idea to donate was hatched by Colts fan Jameson Hutchison, who had learned of the donations by Bills fans following the death of Bills QB Josh Allen's grandmother in November.

Just made my donation like I promised. Thank you again for the help @BuffaloBills. See you next week in the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/wsmTMV0dn1 — Jameson Hutchison (@Jamesonrulez) January 4, 2021