Colts, Eagles and Titans propose changes to NFL overtime rules

The NFL will once again entertain proposed changes to the overtime rules.

Two different proposals are on the table for tweaks to overtime: one from the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles, and one from the Tennessee Titans. Any proposals from the Competition Committee will come next week.

The Colts' and Eagles' proposal gives both teams a chance to possess the ball at least once in overtime. Then, "after each team has had an opportunity to possess the ball, if one team has more points than its opponent, then it is the winner."

The Titans' proposal is less conventional. It allows both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and also is successful on the two-point conversion.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said at the combine that he felt the focus of overtime changes should be geared toward the postseason, noting player safety as a factor. The Bills made an initial proposal that did not move along, but was based in having a set amount of time, and playing through that, with a possibility for multiple possessions.