Colts coach Frank Reich, former Bills quarterback, tests positive for Covid-19

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for Covid-19, General Manager Chris Ballard announced Monday.

Ballard said Reich's test results came back late last week and the fourth-year coach, who is fully vaccinated, has been asymptomatic. It's still unlikely Reich will return to the practice field until early next week.

In Reich's absence, the Colts plan to split coaching duties between new offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Reich will continue to participate through video calls.

“We're not going to name an interim coach," Ballard said. “Bubba has a little more time than some of the others, so we'll split some things up."

Colts players are scheduled to report to camp at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind., a northern suburb of Indianapolis, on Tuesday. The first of 19 practices is scheduled to be held Wednesday – in front of fans for the first time since 2019.

Ballard said the only other positive test within the organization was a staff member he declined to name.