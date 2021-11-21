Colts 41, Bills 15: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 11: Indianapolis Colts 41, Buffalo Bills 15

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Plays of the game: Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving, as the Colts obliterated the Bills, who committed four turnovers.

Observations: After blowout loss to Colts, it's time to really worry about Bills' outlook After a 41-15 the loss, the Bills dropped to 6-4 and are now in second place in the AFC East, behind none other than the New England Patriots.

For the record: Bills 6-4; Colts 6-5. The Bills fall into second place in the AFC East, a half-game behind New England (7-4).

Taylor, the league’s leading rusher, scored on a 3-yard run and a 23-yard catch in the first quarter, a staggering development considering the Bills had allowed just six points in the first quarter all season.

Buffalo, trailing 14-0, answered early in the second quarter, with Stefon Diggs grabbing a 6-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to cap an 11-play drive and chop the deficit in half.

But penalties and turnovers short-circuited any hope of a comeback, with the Colts adding 10 points in 17 seconds in the final minutes of the first half.

Taylor also scored rushing touchdowns from the 2-, 10- and 1-yard lines.