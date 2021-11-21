 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colts 41, Bills 15: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays
0 comments
alert top story topical

Colts 41, Bills 15: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Colts third

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) reacts to missing a field goal during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

Week 11: Indianapolis Colts 41, Buffalo Bills 15

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Plays of the game: Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving, as the Colts obliterated the Bills, who committed four turnovers.

For the record: Bills 6-4; Colts 6-5. The Bills fall into second place in the AFC East, a half-game behind New England (7-4).

Taylor, the league’s leading rusher, scored on a 3-yard run and a 23-yard catch in the first quarter, a staggering development considering the Bills had allowed just six points in the first quarter all season.

Buffalo, trailing 14-0, answered early in the second quarter, with Stefon Diggs grabbing a 6-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to cap an 11-play drive and chop the deficit in half.

But penalties and turnovers short-circuited any hope of a comeback, with the Colts adding 10 points in 17 seconds in the final minutes of the first half.

Taylor also scored rushing touchdowns from the 2-, 10- and 1-yard lines.

The five touchdowns set the record for most TDs against the Bills in a game. Five players had scored four TDs; Randy Moss was the most recent in November 2017 when he was with New England. The four rushing touchdowns tie the record. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

According to NFL Research, Taylor's five touchdowns against the Bills equal the number of touchdowns by all other running backs combined against the Bills. Derrick Henry from the Titans had three. 

Stars of the game:

• Jonathan Taylor, Colts: 32 carries, 185 yards, four TDs; three catches, 19 yards, TD

• Josh Allen, Bills: 21 of 35, 209 yards, two TD, two INT

• Stefon Diggs, Bills: Four catches, 23 yards, two TDs

Largest deficit: The Bills trailed 14-0 in the first quarter, 24-7 at halftime and 38-7 in the third quarter, each setting the largest deficit of the season.

Buffalo trailed by as many as 10 points in the season opener against Pittsburgh. 

Snapped: Tyler Bass’ streak of 16 consecutive made field goals ended when his 57-yard attempt bounced off the right upright at the end of the first half. The field goal would have matched a career long. Bass also missed a 49-yard attempt wide left in the third quarter.

Bills down three starters: A.J. Klein started his second consecutive game at middle linebacker in place of Tremaine Edmunds, who remained out with a hamstring injury.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei missed his second consecutive game on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Right tackle Spencer Brown also missed the game on the reserve/Covid-19 list. The starting offensive line, from left: Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams.

Next up: Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. Thursday

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News