Colorado police department takes painful jab at Bills' late game defense

Lakewood, Colo., is firmly in Broncos country in the Denver suburbs, so there's no love lost when it comes to the archrival Kansas City Chiefs.
It's safe to say Lakewood was rooting for the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game.
In the aftermath of the Bills' collapse, and notably, the final two defensive plays in regulation, the police department in Lakewood took a jab at the Bills on social media in the midst of a weather advisory this week.
There will be snow (2-5”) tomorrow during the AM rush hour, so you know the routine: Make sure your tires have good tread, drive slowly & give the same amount of room to nearby cars that the #Bills gave to #TravisKelce with 7 seconds left to get to FG range. #CoWx #BillsvsChiefs https://t.co/JshRVmWwMJ— Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) January 25, 2022