Colorado police department takes painful jab at Bills' late game defense
  • Updated
Bills KC playoffs fourth

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) miss a tackle during the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Lakewood, Colo., is firmly in Broncos country in the Denver suburbs, so there's no love lost when it comes to the archrival Kansas City Chiefs. 

It's safe to say Lakewood was rooting for the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game. 

In the aftermath of the Bills' collapse, and notably, the final two defensive plays in regulation, the police department in Lakewood took a jab at the Bills on social media in the midst of a weather advisory this week. 

NFL analyst and former Bills lineman Ross Tucker on Thursday quote-tweeted a screen shot of the initial post to his nearly 240,000 followers. It was liked more than 12,500 times and retweeted more than 1,000 times by early afternoon. 

Tucker quote-tweeted the word "Dead" and a skull emoji.

