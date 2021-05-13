Cole Beasley questions whether it's 'now illegal' to be outside without a mask

Cole Beasley took to Twitter on Thursday to question whether it's now illegal for people to be outside without a mask.
Quote tweeting a tweet from CNN that quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as saying that Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 can be outside without masks, Beasley responded: "I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now?"
Beasley's tweet understandably drew plenty of response, both from those who agreed with him and those who expressed dismay that he would share what they feel is a reckless opinion on social media.
He continued: "Until we all share the same opinion or belief we are considered ignorant. I don’t understand. You feel how you feel and I respect that. It doesn’t always make me wrong or a bad person cause I don’t agree with you."
When a follower responded that Beasley isn't always right, either, the Bills' receiver replied: "I’m not saying I’m right. I just want the freedom of choice. If you want to wear a mask do it."
Beasley, 32, wasn't finished. He then tweeted: "If you get vaccinated you are good? So if I don’t I shouldn’t pass it on to you regardless, right? ... That’s a serious question. I don’t really know how these things work I’m not a doctor."
It should be noted that the Bills and all NFL teams have strongly encouraged all players to be vaccinated and have made resources available to them to have any questions like the ones Beasley evidently has answered by qualified medical professionals.
Beasley's comments come after Bills General Manager Brandon Beane made headlines last week when he said he would cut an unvaccinated player if it meant a return to normalcy at One Bills Drive.
It is expected that teams will be incentivized to have a certain threshold of players and staff vaccinated by removal of some of the Covid-19 protocols that were put into place last season, like wearing masks inside the facility.
Beane, of course, wasn't referring to a player of Beasley's skill, but rather a player near the bottom of the roster in the hypothetical situation that the Bills were on the cusp of having those restrictions removed.