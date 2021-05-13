Cole Beasley questions whether it's 'now illegal' to be outside without a mask

Cole Beasley took to Twitter on Thursday to question whether it's now illegal for people to be outside without a mask.

Quote tweeting a tweet from CNN that quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as saying that Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 can be outside without masks, Beasley responded: "I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now?"

Beasley's tweet understandably drew plenty of response, both from those who agreed with him and those who expressed dismay that he would share what they feel is a reckless opinion on social media.

He continued: "Until we all share the same opinion or belief we are considered ignorant. I don’t understand. You feel how you feel and I respect that. It doesn’t always make me wrong or a bad person cause I don’t agree with you."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When a follower responded that Beasley isn't always right, either, the Bills' receiver replied: "I’m not saying I’m right. I just want the freedom of choice. If you want to wear a mask do it."