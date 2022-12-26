Cole Beasley plays just six snaps in Bills' win over Bears

Cole Beasley’s role in the Buffalo Bills’ offense through two games has been minimal.

The veteran receiver, who was called up from the practice squad for the second straight week ahead of Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears, played just six snaps in his team’s 35-13 victory, just 9% of the offensive total.

Beasley had one catch for 9 yards, matching his output against Miami in Week 15. Beasley can be called to the active roster one more time. A fourth elevation would require him to be signed to the 53-man roster. Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts in their Week 16 win:

1. Khalil Shakir was busy. The Bills’ rookie receiver played 25 offensive snaps – 39% of the team total – his most snaps since Week 12 and only the third time he’s played that many snaps in a game this season. Shakir caught a two-point conversion and made one other catch for 5 yards in the win.

2. Kingsley Jonathan played 18 snaps in his Bills debut. The defensive end, called up from the practice squad Saturday, played 29% of the defensive snaps and made one tackle for loss against his old team.

3. Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam continued their rotation. Jackson played 37 snaps (59%), while Elam was on the field for 30 snaps (48%). Tre White played 58 snaps (92%), coming off the field for the Bears’ final six offensive snaps once the game was out of reach.

4. Jaquan Johnson padded his stats. The reserve safety came in for the final five defensive snaps, but got an interception on the last play of the game off of, naturally, Nathan Peterman.

Game ball: James Cook

The rookie running back sparked the offense with 99 yards on just 11 carries, a fat average of 9.0 yards per attempt. Cook is averaging 5.8 yards per attempt this season on 80 carries. He falls short of the 100 carries needed to qualify for the league leaders, but his average is better than that of the league leader in yards per attempt by a running back. Chicago’s Khalil Herbert is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt on 114 carries.

Stat of the game: 426-209, 2 for 12, 16.7%

Let’s go with a pair of numbers. The first is the yards gained in the Bills’ favor, quite a big discrepancy that shows just how much Buffalo controlled the game. The second is the Bears’ success rate on third down, which shows just how dominant the Bills were on defense.

Quote of the game

“It's the next progression in our goal, obviously playoffs, division title, and we know what the next one is. So, got a couple more games to put our best foot forward and just try to go execute to the best of our ability.” – Quarterback Josh Allen on winning a third straight AFC East title.