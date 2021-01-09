 Skip to main content
Cole Beasley active for Bills against Colts
Cole Beasley active for Bills against Colts

Bills receiver Cole Beasley is in the lineup Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. 

The Buffalo Bills are fully loaded at wide receiver for Saturday's playoff game.

Both Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) are active for the team's wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium.

There was little doubt Diggs would be able to play – he said during the week he was good to go – but there was more of a question about Beasley, who was hurt in Week 16 against the New England Patriots and missed last week's game against Miami.

With Diggs and Beasley active, the Bills made wide receiver Duke Williams inactive. He was called up from the practice squad Saturday as insurance.

Also inactive for the Bills are defensive end Trent Murphy, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, tight end Tyler Kroft, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, running back T.J. Yeldon and rookie quarterback Jake Fromm.

