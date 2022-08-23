Cody Ford shares message of thanks to Bills and Buffalo after trade to Arizona Cardinals

Former Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford shared a goodbye message to Buffalo, the Bills organization and his teammates Tuesday.
Ford, a former second-round draft choice, was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
Ford, 25, played in 38 of a possible 49 regular-season games in his first three years, starting 28 times. After a generally promising rookie season at right tackle in which he rotated with veteran Ty Nsekhe, the Bills kicked the 6-foot-3, 329-pound Ford inside, but he never found much success there. He spent time at left guard and right guard over the past two seasons, but his lack of lateral quickness was apparent.
Cody Ford shares his goodbye to Buffalo on Instagram after being traded by the #Bills. pic.twitter.com/CSleD56gv9— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) August 23, 2022
Ford ended his message with #RIPPAPA, as he often does on social media. Ford has dedicated his career to the memory of Eddie Rabalais, his grandfather who died in 2015 during Ford's redshirt season at Oklahoma.
“He would be so excited,” Ford told The News before his rookie year in 2019. “He would probably try to move in with me in Buffalo, honestly. He would definitely be at every home game, and especially those down South.
“He would be the loudest fan out there.”