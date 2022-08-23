Cody Ford shares message of thanks to Bills and Buffalo after trade to Arizona Cardinals

Ford, 25, played in 38 of a possible 49 regular-season games in his first three years, starting 28 times. After a generally promising rookie season at right tackle in which he rotated with veteran Ty Nsekhe, the Bills kicked the 6-foot-3, 329-pound Ford inside, but he never found much success there. He spent time at left guard and right guard over the past two seasons, but his lack of lateral quickness was apparent.