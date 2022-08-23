 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cody Ford shares message of thanks to Bills and Buffalo after trade to Arizona Cardinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp (copy) (copy)

The Bills traded guard Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Former Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford shared a goodbye message to Buffalo, the Bills organization and his teammates Tuesday.

Ford, a former second-round draft choice, was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. 

Ford, 25, played in 38 of a possible 49 regular-season games in his first three years, starting 28 times. After a generally promising rookie season at right tackle in which he rotated with veteran Ty Nsekhe, the Bills kicked the 6-foot-3, 329-pound Ford inside, but he never found much success there. He spent time at left guard and right guard over the past two seasons, but his lack of lateral quickness was apparent.

People are also reading…

Ford ended his message with #RIPPAPA, as he often does on social media. Ford has dedicated his career to the memory of Eddie Rabalais, his grandfather who died in 2015 during Ford's redshirt season at Oklahoma. 

“He would be so excited,” Ford told The News before his rookie year in 2019. “He would probably try to move in with me in Buffalo, honestly. He would definitely be at every home game, and especially those down South.

“He would be the loudest fan out there.”

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Naaman Roosevelt talks about getting his degree at 34 years old

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News