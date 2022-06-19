Coach, dad, husband, brother. How Bills' Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance

Sean McDermott had two important things on his schedule last Wednesday: minicamp and graduation.

The Buffalo Bills were finishing their offseason workouts, and the head coach’s son was finishing elementary school. McDermott found a way to spend time at both.

“The older I've gotten, the more you want to be a good husband, want to be a good father, want to be a good son and brother,” McDermott said. “There's a balance.”

A work-life balance for an NFL coach is an elusive goal. The term balance doesn't even really apply: 50/50 is not attainable, especially in a demanding business in which bags under eyes have been a badge of honor.

McDermott, 48, has lived that reality. He's scaled back on a routine that once had him sleeping in the Philadelphia Eagles offices early in his coaching career. His new schedule isn't perfect, still up and at the office well before dawn during the season, but he is striving to tend to all areas of his life.

“If someone has that formula, let me know,” he said.

But this time of year offers his best chance. The Bills ended minicamp Wednesday, and they will report to St. John Fisher College for training camp July 23. In the 5½-week break, he will be able to prioritize time with his son, two daughters and wife, Jamie.

“After a few days this week, we're going to unplug a little bit to get away, speaking of balance, and enjoy a little bit of what life has to offer,” McDermott said Tuesday before practice. “I think that perspective is good. And then we fire back up at the end of July, and we get this thing cranked up all the way here.”

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier understands what McDermott is going through. A former head coach, Frazier knows the sacrifices the NFL demands. Frazier and McDermott were on the staff in Philadelphia from 1999 to 2002 when McDermott's career was just beginning and have been in Buffalo together for the last five years. Frazier has seen McDermott evolve in how he schedules himself as a coach and a father.

“That's a sign of growth, compared to a young Sean McDermott,” Frazier said. “He's put a priority on family and spending time with our family, even though we spend a lot of hours here. A lot of hours. But he's not one of those guys who will sleep at the office anymore, that's way behind him.”

Frazier said that benefits not just McDermott, but the Bills as a whole.

“That's all a part of creating that winning culture. They see the family part of you, that your family is important to you,” Frazier said. “I think that sends a message to the guys of the type of culture that we have here. … Our families are important to us. And Sean has sent that message loud and clear.”

Even for younger players, the shift is a reminder that while the goal is excellence at work, they do have lives away from the game, too.

“I think every year, he continues to learn new things,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I think the most recent thing he's learned is you gotta let guys be themselves sometimes. …

“I think he's learned that, and he’s set a good example with just how he's handled his family situation, his life situation. And yeah, he's a good model for us.”

'Work it to death'

While work-life balance is a noble goal, it hasn’t fully permeated the NFL, and likely never will fully override a profession in which you aren't considered to be working if you aren't overworking. Fans rave about endless hours, without knowing if those hours are efficient or simply another stat to imply hard work, an intangible trait. If coaches can’t prove they work hard, they can work long.

“There still are some guys who feel like: ‘In order for me to win, I've got to spend more time at the office,’” Frazier said. “And there comes a point where there's diminishing returns. I think for the most part, guys understand that's not the best way to have success.”

The challenge is finding the cutoff. In a culture built around finding every edge, how do you squeeze the most out of your finite time without burning out? At what hour of the night does it derail your work?

“There have been a number of stories of guys just working themselves into exhaustion,” Frazier said.

Frazier points to Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil, whom he played for with the Eagles, and how it was well-known how often he slept in the offices in Philadelphia in the first act of his career. He retired for the first time in 1983 at age 46, saying throughout his news conference that he was “emotionally burned out.” He spent 15 years away from coaching.

“He learned once he got another chance with St. Louis that there's a better way,” Frazier said.

But before he got that second chance later in St. Louis, a three-year stint that would lead to a Super Bowl, Vermeil reflected. At a speech to Kawasaki dealers shortly after retiring, Sports Illustrated detailed how he grappled with a self-inflicted schedule.

“I had a sign in our locker room that said, ‘The best way to kill time is to work it to death,’ ” he told the room.

"Instead of 17 to 19 to 20 hours, I should have moderated it. I should have kept it to 14. I worked time to death. And it killed me."

Frazier said he sees a spiritual component at play with McDermott. McDermott, who is Christian, will sometimes talk about work-life balance at the coaches’ Bible study. For the message to resonate, he has to uphold it himself.

“You don't want to be a hypocrite,” Frazier said. “You don't want to sit in there amongst your peers, and you're talking about work balance, and then as soon as you leave out, you're there til 2 or 3 in the morning and not going home.”

Getting ahead of the day

Even if McDermott and other coaches are past sleeping in their offices, no coach can escape a frenetic schedule.

Last October, the Bills won 38-20 in Week 5 in Kansas City, but the game saw an hour-plus lightning delay at halftime. The game ended around 12:35 a.m. Buffalo time, and the team flew back after that. On Monday, at his 3:15 p.m. news conference, McDermott was asked how much sleep he got.

“I came into the office from the airplane,” he said. “That’s what we do, right?”

Weather-delayed travel aside, during the season, McDermott usually gets up around 3:30 a.m. It gives him time to watch film or work out. On a podcast last summer with a college teammate, he added that he will try to go to bed by 10 or 10:30 p.m. During the offseason, he might allow himself the luxury of sleeping until 5 a.m. or even 7.

"I like to get ahead of the day, I don't like the day to get ahead of me," he told former William & Mary teammate Todd Durkin.

McDermott also has an ally in his wife, who he says will tell him that he needs a workout or a nap if he's "not right." He has to think about the big picture.

"If you’re not right, then you can’t expect your team to be right," said McDermott, though he acknowledged that he usually doesn't consider himself "well-rested" during the season.

It’s not an epiphany that has fully flipped his schedule. The growth Frazier noted is relative to militant industry standards and the hours are still long. But the driving factors were clear.

“I think it's a combination of having a little bit more security and who he is as a person, and then having some young kids that are growing up right before his eyes,” Frazier said.

McDermott also remembers being on the other side. As a kid growing up, his father, Rich, coached football at West Chester and Ursinus. Rich also juggled missing some things and giving his all at work.

And while that calculus is extreme for NFL coaches, Sean McDermott began to see a similar strain seep into other industries. Even outside of football, he learned early from his dad that regardless of profession, so many parents are spread thin.

“He was coaching, or he was working as a grocery store manager or washing windows to help make ends meet,” McDermott said. “So it's not unique to this business as much as it is people just trying to find that balance and that quality of life.

“And listen, wins are important. But nothing's more important than family and spending those critical moments with your family.”

He tries to carve out time with his family. When his schedule prevents that, he remembers his dad’s perspective: There can be value in your kids seeing what you accomplish.

“Even though dad’s not there for a game or something at school, they will have watched what I did and how I worked,” Rich would explain.

“I think that's pretty cool,” McDermott said. “And that's my kind of saving grace, because I do miss a lot of things.”

Family days

Some days he brings his kids to work. Frazier said the team welcomes families on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Some players are fathers now, others may be in the future.

“When you see the head coach’s kids around the office, you see the head coach in here, tossing the ball to his daughter or son, that sends a message to the other players,” Frazier said.

For a while, there was not even the option for coaches to work marathon hours at the office. When the NFL closed team facilities at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, coaches worked from home as well.

In May 2020, McDermott joined "Good Morning Football" from his house with all three of his kids on camera: his son to his right, one daughter on his lap, and the other on his left.

“This is the true brains behind the operation here,” he said of the squad.

During that season on video calls with reporters, McDermott sometimes would talk from a room with his kids’ drawings hanging on the walls. Even when they’re well out of the public eye, McDermott is impacted by them. Frazier said McDermott used an example from his son’s baseball game when talking to the team as recently as last week.

Even if there can't be a true balance, the multiple aspects of his life can still be interwoven.

“I want to win a lot of games. I have goals individually and personally for myself, for my career,” McDermott said. “Having said all that though … I want to be a good dad. I want to be a good husband. And you can't get those minutes back.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.