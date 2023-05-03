The veteran running back’s one-year deal is worth $1.165 million in base salary, which is the veteran minimum for a player with at least 10 years of experience, but it includes a $152,500 signing bonus. Additionally, $650,000 of the contract is fully guaranteed, meaning the Bills would have a dead cap hit of $802,500 if Murray was cut.

According to sports financial website Spotrac, Murray’s 2023 cap hit is $1.092 million, so there is not much of a cap savings if he were to be released before the start of the year.

“Going into my 11th season, a lot of experience, been in rooms with multiple backs, younger backs, so I just think that the fit was right, to be able to come in and again, provide a different element in the run game and then also try to help the guys around me in that room, just based off my experience,” Murray said this week. “I look forward to learning from them. They’re younger, keep me young and I also look forward to sharing knowledge and sharing my experiences to make them better, which essentially helps the team.”