Clean Bills of health: Buffalo ranked fifth in fewest starters lost to injury

Breske drew praise from general manager Brandon Beane for his oversight of the team’s Covid-19 procedures.

“All the coach protocols Nate Breske and his staff went through to help us get through a safe season, a lot went into that,” Beane said.

There is a fair measure of randomness to the injury bug in the NFL. Seven of the 11 least injured teams this year have ranked in the bottom 10 at some point in the past four years.

Atlanta had the fewest games lost this year and in 2017, but the most in 2019. Kansas City was 10th this year and fifth in 2019, but 31st and 27th the two previous seasons.

There also is some subjectivity in counting injuries to starters. In almost all cases, The News counted a team’s No. 3 receiver as a starter because that player almost always plays more snaps than a fullback or the second tight end. Each team’s nickel cornerback was counted as a starter over the third linebacker.

The injury numbers do not count backup players who miss games. However, the totals do count cases in which a backup assumes a starting position due to an injury and then misses a game or more to injury. Norman counted two missed starts for the Bills because he was out for two of the games that Wallace missed. Norman would have started those two.