Clarence wins Class AA boys soccer title; Niagara Wheatfield are champs in Class A

Sean Philbin’s game-winning goal four minutes into overtime capped off a wild back-and-forth championship game as Clarence defeated ECIC rival Williamsville North, 3-2, in the Section VI Class AA boys soccer finals held Saturday at West Seneca East.

Philbin collected the ball off his chest after a Clarence inbound and, in traffic, fired into the right corner of the Williamsville North net to send the Red Devils (17-1-1) to the NYSPHSAA tournament for the first time since 2018.

Senior forward Eli Douglas scored twice for Clarence while Chase Dade and Sammy Tringli each scored for Williamsville North (12-6-1).

It was a bit of revenge for last season’s loss to Williamsville North in the sectional finals.

“Being able to come back from [being down] 1-0, being down 2-1, being able to win this after what happened last year, this was a big team effort,” Philbin said.

“I just felt like last year I missed a very key goal and I just felt like I had to do something to make up for last year,” Douglas said. “I couldn’t miss that time.”

Williamsville North scored in the 37th minute when Tringli finished off a corner kick with a header to the top corner of the Clarence net and the Spartans took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Six minutes into the second half, Douglas found a seam in the Spartans’ defense and scored on a shot from the left into the bottom right corner of the net, a welcome answer for the Red Devils.

“I think the big thing this year was that we’ve been in these situations where the team just needs to stay composed and have patience. It might be frustrating and the opportunities might not come, so when they do we just have to make them count,” Clarence coach Andrew Gates said.

North answered back with Dade’s goal in the 58th minute for a 2-1 Spartans lead. The Red Devils needed patience; as the minutes ticked down, several scoring opportunities sailed just high or wide. Finally, with four minutes left in regulation, Douglas scored his second goal of the night on a header off a corner kick.

The game went to a sudden-death overtime period. Clarence opened the extra time with plenty of pressure in the North zone, and after an inbound near the northeast corner of the field, Philbin was able to settle the ball near the box and shoot the game-winner.

“I really won’t take all the credit for this one, this was a team effort here,” Philbin said. “Our coach has been saying all year about trying to face adversity, and that’s exactly what we did.”

“We just knew we couldn’t go home, we just had to keep pushing and fighting adversary and knew this wasn’t our last game,” Douglas added.

Clarence will play the Section V champion in the Far West Regional on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. at Spencerport High School.

Earlier in the afternoon, a shutout performance from junior Connor West and goals from Noah Siford and Vinnie DiBello lifted Niagara Wheatfield to a 2-0 victory over Grand Island in the Class A championship.

It was the second sectional title in school history for Niagara Wheatfield (13-3-1). The Falcons were the No. 2 seed in the Section VI tournament; Grand Island (9-9) was the fourth seed.

“It definitely feels really good,” West said. “This was the end goal and we accomplished it.”

West, a junior, notched 13 saves in the game, including a terrific diving stop on a breakaway shot from Grand Island star Kyto Magee late in the game.

“First I get set, and then wherever the ball goes I just attack the ball with confidence,” West said.

The Falcons were playing in front for nearly the entire game. Junior Noah Siford scored four minutes into Saturday’s contest for Niagara Wheatfield on a header in front of the net.

“I seemed to be in the right place at the right time for that goal,” Siford said.

“We know Vinnie Dibello is going to draw a lot of attention. We worked a lot in the last couple weeks on using him as a target, dishing the ball off and it paid off. [Siford] has scored a goal in every sectional game this season,” Niagara Wheatfield coach John Coulter said.

Grand Island was not wanting for scoring chances and senior goalie Marcus Tittle was stout in net, leading to a close game with a minute to spare in regulation.

“The last 20 minutes there you felt us kind of knocking on the door, we just couldn’t finish it.” Coulter said. “My blood pressure wishes we had done it much sooner than that.”

With just under a minute left, DiBella broke free from the Grand Island defense and the big senior juked out Tittle, paused, and fired into the back of the net to ice the game for the Falcons.

“Just get it in the back of the net, get that patch and go home with the boys and celebrate,” DiBella said of his goal. It was his team-leading 34th score of the season.

Niagara-Wheatfield will prepare for the Far West Regional to be held Friday at Spencerport High School at 7:30 p.m.

Siford, DiBello, West and the rest of the team said their team bond has never been stronger headed into the state playoffs.

“I feel that’s one of Niagara Wheatfield’s greatest strengths. We all get along and we all have great team chemistry,” West said.

“We preach family here in Wheatfield, and they are really part of the family,” said Coulter.