City of Good Neighbors includes Von Miller's neighbor

With Von Miller set to make his Bills debut in Los Angeles against the team he won the Super Bowl with, the Rams, the questions about Miller's transition to Western New York were obvious.

Bills' Von Miller on pass rush strategy: 'I honestly feel like I’m on offense' “I got all game to get to the quarterback,” Von Miller says. “And they got all game to stop me. And if I get there, I win.”

In talking to reporters Sunday, Miller drew some distinctions, but said the region has grown on him, especially the people. That included a shout out to one of his neighbors in Orchard Park. The City of Good Neighbors, indeed.

"I just feel like I'm at home," he said. "This is a place that I'm falling in love with. It just gets better and better each and every day. It's just not starting off in that honeymoon phase. Great team, great organization, great teammates, great fans around the place. It's just something that grows on you.

Von Miller with big praise for the city of Buffalo."I just feel at home and I have fallen in love with this place, it just gets better and better each and every day."@WGRZ #Bills pic.twitter.com/J5iWD4hpao — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 4, 2022

"Of course, we don't have the big shiny new stadium or the fancy five-star restaurants or the clubs like L.A. has. But I think they make up for it with genuine people. They truly care about you and truly care about your well-being. My neighbors in my neighborhood, a guy called me the other day and was like, 'Hey, you left your garage door open.'

"I just feel like they care. They care about me being successful. They care about the team being successful and it makes up for all the stuff this town lacks."