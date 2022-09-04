 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Good Neighbors includes Von Miller's neighbor

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller signs autographs after practice during training camp.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

With Von Miller set to make his Bills debut in Los Angeles against the team he won the Super Bowl with, the Rams, the questions about Miller's transition to Western New York were obvious. 

In talking to reporters Sunday, Miller drew some distinctions, but said the region has grown on him, especially the people. That included a shout out to one of his neighbors in Orchard Park. The City of Good Neighbors, indeed.

"I just feel like I'm at home," he said. "This is a place that I'm falling in love with. It just gets better and better each and every day. It's just not starting off in that honeymoon phase. Great team, great organization, great teammates, great fans around the place. It's just something that grows on you.

People are also reading…

"Of course, we don't have the big shiny new stadium or the fancy five-star restaurants or the clubs like L.A. has. But I think they make up for it with genuine people. They truly care about you and truly care about your well-being. My neighbors in my neighborhood, a guy called me the other day and was like, 'Hey, you left your garage door open.'

"I just feel like they care. They care about me being successful. They care about the team being successful and it makes up for all the stuff this town lacks."

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he’d be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he’s starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UB football coach Maurice Linguist’s opening statement after Maryland loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News