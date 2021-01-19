Circumstances are different, but Bills will have to stop Chiefs' run better this time

The Buffalo Bills need to improve their run defense and their overall execution the second time around when they travel to Kansas City for a rematch with the Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday.
The Bills allowed a season-high 245 rushing yards to the Chiefs in a 26-17 Monday night defeat at Bills Stadium on Oct. 19.
Buffalo’s secondary sat back in a protective shell and held Patrick Mahomes to just 225 passing yards, almost 100 under his season average. But by inviting the Chiefs to run, Kansas City held the ball for almost 38 minutes.
“We went into it saying 'OK, they’re not going to beat us over the top,' ” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday. “They were hitting so many explosives, and they’re still doing it to teams. We just weren’t going to give up the explosive passes. We said 'OK, we’re going to dare them to stay with the run game.' Lo and behold, they stayed with it and had a lot of success running the football.
“We learned a lot from that ballgame, hopefully some lessons that will help us going forward. We’ll have to find a balance and do a better job against the run than we did that first encounter.”
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid continued to offer some optimistic signals Monday about that status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Bills’ defense is in better shape entering the rematch.
The Bills allowed 28 points per game over the first six weeks of the season. They have allowed 19.4 ppg over the past 12.
Linebacker Matt Milano was a key Bills player who sat out the first meeting due to injury, and his quickness against the speedy Chiefs offense was missed.
Cornerback Levi Wallace also missed the game, while defensive linemen Harrison Phillips and Trent Murphy were healthy scratches. Murphy could be a healthy scratch again if Darryl Johnson Jr. recovers from a knee injury that kept him out last week.
But Phillips has improved the second half of the season at defensive tackle and helped the run front. He has averaged 28 snaps a game the past five weeks after being benched for four games at midseason.
The Bills are coming off two strong run-defense showings. They held Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor to 3.7 yards a carry in the wild-card victory. The Bills held Baltimore 112 yards under its rushing average for the previous six games in the divisional round.
The Bills crowded the line of scrimmage against the Colts and Ravens. That’s unlikely to happen in Kansas City.
The Bills will need defensive tackles Vernon Butler, Ed Oliver, Quinton Jefferson and Phillips to hold up better against double teams, something the group did poorly in the first meeting against the Chiefs.
A.J. Klein was subbing for Milano in the first meeting, but he was playing out of position and got better later in the season as he got more comfortable. Klein played only three snaps in the wild-card game against the Colts.
With the run game rolling, the Chiefs converted 64% of their third downs in the first meeting. The Bills ranked 30th in third-down defense after six weeks, allowing 53.5% conversions.
But Buffalo has allowed only 31.6% conversions on third down the past 12 games.
Meanwhile, the Bills will need a better showing from Josh Allen.
He had his worst game of the season against the Chiefs, completing just 51% percent of his passes for 122 yards, both season lows.
Three of the Bills’ seven full possessions were foiled by a combined four inaccurate passes to open receivers by Allen.
The Chiefs played a lot of dime defense vs. the Bills, using six defensive backs. The Bills couldn’t exploit it.
“We’re definitely a different team now than we were at that point in the season, definitely offensively," Bills receiver Cole Beasley said after Saturday's game. "We’ve grown so much since, but we obviously feel like we didn’t play our best ball then. We can’t do that this time around. We have to play our best ball against a team like that.”
The Bills’ backs averaged just 2.8 yards on 15 carries out of 11 personnel (one back, one tight end, three receivers) vs. the Chiefs. The offensive line did not get enough push.
The Bills started Cody Ford and Brian Winters at guard in the first meeting. Ford was injured late and lost for the season. Winters has been benched. Jon Feliciano and Ike Boettger now are starting at guard.
The Bills will have to do a better job against Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. He ate up Winters, getting three hurries against him. Jones also got a QB hit against Ford and a hurry against Boettger. Jones had four run stuffs.
John Brown was questionable with a knee injury before the game and was held without a catch. Tight end Dawson Knox also missed the game.