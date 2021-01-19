Circumstances are different, but Bills will have to stop Chiefs' run better this time

The Buffalo Bills need to improve their run defense and their overall execution the second time around when they travel to Kansas City for a rematch with the Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday.

The Bills allowed a season-high 245 rushing yards to the Chiefs in a 26-17 Monday night defeat at Bills Stadium on Oct. 19.

Buffalo’s secondary sat back in a protective shell and held Patrick Mahomes to just 225 passing yards, almost 100 under his season average. But by inviting the Chiefs to run, Kansas City held the ball for almost 38 minutes.

“We went into it saying 'OK, they’re not going to beat us over the top,' ” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday. “They were hitting so many explosives, and they’re still doing it to teams. We just weren’t going to give up the explosive passes. We said 'OK, we’re going to dare them to stay with the run game.' Lo and behold, they stayed with it and had a lot of success running the football.

“We learned a lot from that ballgame, hopefully some lessons that will help us going forward. We’ll have to find a balance and do a better job against the run than we did that first encounter.”

The Bills’ defense is in better shape entering the rematch.