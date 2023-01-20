Cincinnati's revamped offensive line will have three fill-in starters against Bills

CINCINNATI – Over their first 15 games this season, as they rebounded from a 2-3 start, the Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to allocate major resources to the offensive line proved astute.

Reacting to quarterback Joe Burrow being sacked a combined 70 times in the regular season and playoffs of 2021 (third-most since sacks became a statistic in 1982), the Bengals responded by signing free-agent right tackle La’el Collins, center Ted Karras and right guard Alex Cappa, and drafting left guard Cordell Volson in the fourth round.

The group had what the Buffalo Bills searched for all season – continuity.

Until the Bengals didn’t.

* Week 16 at New England: Collins sustained a season-ending torn ACL.

* Week 18 vs. Baltimore: Cappa exited with an ankle injury.

* Week 19 vs. Baltimore (wild-card game): Left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated a kneecap.

The injuries left Karras and Volson as the lone remaining starters entering Sunday’s AFC divisional round game against the Bills.

Cappa and Williams did not practice this week and were ruled out Friday by coach Zac Taylor. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

The Bengals are expected to start (left to right): Left tackle Jackson Carman, Volson, Karras, right guard Max Scharping and right tackle Hakeem Adeniji.

Carman started four games last year, but lost a training camp competition to Volson and hadn’t played any snaps at tackle until last week. … Scharping, a former starter in Houston, had played 30 offensive snaps in the regular season. … Adeniji started 14 games for the Bengals in 2020-21, but had played only 90 snaps this season at the time of Collins’ injury. … Volson has played all 1,107 offensive snaps, and Karras is at 1,000 snaps.

“I wouldn’t say it’s overly disrupted,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said of the changes. “Those (fill-in) guys know what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. … It’s not Week 10. It’s the divisional round and we expect those guys to play well.

“The kid gloves are off, to some degree. Those guys have to come and play.”

So the Bengals won’t water down their offensive game plan to account for the changes?

“No,” Callahan said. “We have to play the brand of football that’s going to help us win. The silent (snap) count is part of it. (Buffalo) does a really good job at home of getting off on the cadence – you can see it on the tape. It’s going to be loud, and it’s going to be a great environment, but we have to be able to execute, even with the new pieces.”

Burrow has been sacked 45 times in 17 games this season, including four against the Ravens last week. A review of the video by The Buffalo News booked solo sacks allowed by Adeniji (to Justin Houston), Williams (to Odafe Oweh when Williams was tripped up), Carman (to Tyus Bowser) and a team sack (created when running back Joe Mixon allowed a pressure).

One positive is the Bengals had three practices this week with the projected five.

“It’s been great just to get that chemistry,” Volson told The News. “It’s been really vital to be out there with each other and communicate because these five haven’t played together. But we’re feeling good and feeling comfortable and are ready to go.”

Where the protection will need to hold up is in the red zone. The Bills’ defense ranked second in touchdown percentage (44.9%) in the regular season, and Miami was 2 of 4, gaining only 15 yards on seven snaps.

“(The Bills) do a good job of mixing coverages,” Callahan said. “They have a mix of things they play really well. A lot of times, when you get ready to play a team, a defense may play one or two things in the red zone that you can really dial into. (The Bills) have enough variation that it’s hard to know exactly what you’re going to get. And they do a good job of stopping the run in the red zone, too.”

The Bengals’ offense was 37 of 48 (64.9%, fifth-best) in the red zone during the regular season and 2 of 2 against the Ravens.

Burrow has one red zone interception this year.

“He has a great understanding, situationally, of when is the time he should fit it in there versus when is the time to be more conservative, when is the time to use his legs and extend the play or when to throw it away,” quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher told The News. “You get down there, the field shrinks, the windows get smaller and it becomes about finding your best matchup and then making really good decisions, and I think, as he’s grown and as he’s played more and more, he’s done all of those things well.”