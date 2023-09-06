Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott opened up Week 1 today with a pre-practice press conference.

1. Injuries: Safety Micah Hyde (back) will not practice with an injury that McDermott said flared up “in the last couple days or so.”

Update (1:14 p.m.): During the media viewing period of practice, Hyde was participating in individual drills.

The Bills aren't required to issue an injury report until Thursday because they play Monday night.

2. Starting jobs: McDermott said Christian Benford will start at cornerback (over Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam), Terrel Bernard will start at middle linebacker (over Tyrel Dodson) and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence will start at right guard (over Ryan Bates).

3. Bernard didn’t play in the preseason because of a hamstring injury. When he was injured in early August during a practice in Pittsford, he was on his way to winning the Week 1 assignment.

“We thought he did some good things when he was healthy and available,” McDermott said. “Unfortunately, that competition got cut a little bit short due to an injury. But we’re confident in T.B. and excited to watch him play.”

4. Benford got last year’s Week 1 start over Elam (a 2022 first-round pick) opposite Jackson. He will get the start Monday night opposite Tre’Davious White.

“Over the course of the spring and training camp, (Benford) was on his assignments, I think he contested (passes) and made interceptions and made some plays on the ball as well,” McDermott said.

5. Torrence, the Bills’ second-round pick, started all three preseason games. The Bills will have new starters at right guard (Torrence) and left guard (veteran Connor McGovern).

Asked what separated Torrence from Bates, McDermott said: “Ryan is a really good football player – there was nothing Ryan didn’t do, it was just more of (Torrence) coming in as a younger player and taking it one play at a time and I think (having) a workmanlike approach to his game early on in the spring and in training camp again. I thought he handled himself well.”

Bates will serve as both the backup guard and center.

6. McDermott debuts as the Bills’ defensive play-caller against Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“They’re not easing me in, that’s for sure,” McDermott said with a grin. “He’s a big challenge and again, they’re a good football team overall and it will be a big challenge for us, particularly at their place.”

7. First-round tight end Dalton Kincaid, after an eye-popping training camp and preseason, debuts Monday night.

“He’s done a nice job,” McDermott said. “He’s come in and been in his playbook. He’s in early, stays late and (has been) a real pro so far.”