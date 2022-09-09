 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christian Benford starts, as Bills continue to 'evaluate' rookie cornerbacks

  • Updated
Going nowhere fast

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) wraps up Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
What once felt a somewhat far-fetched possibly emerged in training camp. 

On Thursday, the Bills gave sixth-round pick Christian Benford the starting nod for their season opener against the Rams, with first-round pick Kaiir Elam rotating in later. The two rookie cornerbacks have competed for the role all offseason. 

Benford played 58% of defensive snaps, with Elam playing 45%. Coach Sean McDermott said “week-to-week probably is the best way” to describe who will start, for now.

“We’re going to continue to evaluate it and see how everyone’s playing and what, maybe, matchups there are in front of us each week,” McDermott said Friday.

The decision at cornerback was delayed as All-Pro Tre'Davious White continues to rehab from a torn knee ligament. Dane Jackson was slotted to start opposite White, but with White unlikely to be ready to start the season and then moved the physically unable to perform list, the Bills needed another corner to play with Jackson.

The Bills did not announce in advance whether that would be Benford or Elam.

But the way the game played out, with the Bills pass rush dominant, the second-half highlight reel from Josh Allen and the Rams offense sputtering, the cornerback storyline was a bit subdued. Still, as the Bills continue to work through the front end of their schedule, it’s something to watch. White is not eligible to practice until after Week 4.

McDermott said the decision to start Benford came down to what each had shown in his time with the Bills.

“It's just body of work to this point,” McDermott said after the game. “We're very confident in both players, we'll just see how it goes. See how they graded out on the film, and we have confidence in both players, and I think both players will continue to work at it.”

Benford had a solid camp, his play outperforming his draft slot. On top of what he displayed on the field, McDermott cited Benford’s steadiness since the rookie was drafted.

“If you track his history all the way back to the spring, and then, even more so, training camp (until) now – up to now, he’s been steady, he’s been consistent,” McDermott said, “Which is a very good thing for all players, but in particular, a rookie.”

Benford allowed three catches on five targets for 55 yards, per Pro Football Focus, while Elam allowed three catches on three targets for 23 yards. Each recorded three tackles. The rookies’ debuts were bolstered by the fact that the Rams couldn’t sustain their offense.

Outside of Cooper Kupp, no Rams receiver had more than 39 yards. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 240 yards and had three interceptions, one by fellow Bills cornerback Dane Jackson early in the game.

Benford and Elam each held his own. McDermott said the blowout win is something each can build on.

“Both players played well, played good, solid football their first outing, and I think it should give both of them confidence, but also at the same time, we move forward with that competition,” McDermott said Friday. “They’re both trying to make each other better, all the while, and then make the team better as well.”

Oliver update

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver left Thursday’s game after he was hurt on a play toward the end of the second half.

Coach Sean McDermott did not have details on the specific injury Thursday or Friday.

“Yeah, I can tell you he's sore today,” McDermott said Friday. “I don't know anything more at this point. So, we'll just continue to take it one day at a time here and go from there.”

On fourth-and-2 with 4:54 left in the second quarter, Oliver went down and athletic trainers tended to him on the field. He was able to walk off and did return to the game after halftime, but was limited. He played 25% of snaps on defense.

