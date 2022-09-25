Christian Benford injured as Bills' secondary situation goes from worse to more worse

Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a hand injury in the second quarter against Miami and is questionable to return, the Bills said.

If he does not return, Benford, making his third consecutive start, becomes the seventh defensive player not available for the Bills.

That group includes the entire projected secondary of safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, cornerbacks Tre'Davious White (who is on the physically unable to perform list) and defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Hyde was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a neck injury. The other players are inactive.

The Bills' started Benford, first-round rookie Kaiir Elam along with safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. They had three career starts among them, with Benford owning two of them in the first two weeks of the season.

The Bills play almost exclusively nickel so nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is the most experienced member of the secondary. Johnson has 36 career starts, and the rest of the group has one.

Ja'Marcus Ingram, the University at Buffalo product elevated from the Bills' practice squad Saturday, was in the game in place of Benford.

Benford returned to the sideline toward the end of the first half and was on the kickoff coverage team to start the second half with his hand heavily wrapped. Ingram remained in the game at cornerback.

In other injury news for the Bills, wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

Tackle Spencer Brown is out for the game with a heat illness, the team said.