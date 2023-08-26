CHICAGO – Christian Benford didn’t remember the exact day he was told he’d start against the Chicago Bears, though it’s easy for the days to all run together at this point.

But on Saturday at Soldier Field, as the Buffalo Bills continue to try to solve who their second starting cornerback will be, Benford got the start, his first of this preseason.

Dane Jackson started opposite Tre’Davious White in the previous two games. And Jackson eventually came in next against the Bears, meaning Kaiir Elam was third of that group to take the field on Saturday.

After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott was clear that with the three preseason games behind them, the team is still evaluating the position battle.

“Still an open competition,” McDermott said. “We'll go grade the film and see how they played.”

Asked specifically about Elam, the 2022 first-round pick who also came in after Jackson and Benford the previous game against the Steelers, McDermott was firm that all three are in the running. Elam is not falling behind, McDermott said.

“No, it's still an open competition,” McDermott said. “He's still in the mix, yes.”

Though Benford got the starting nod, he didn’t let that take on any added meaning. The biggest area he’s grown this preseason, he says, is in his mindset, and part of that comes from staying even keeled.

“My confidence is always at a good level,” Benford said. “Whenever they put me on the field, I'm ready. That’s how I look at it.”

Still, he had reason to be confident early. On the Bears’ third play of their opening drive, third-and-10, quarterback Justin Fields looked deep right for D.J. Moore. Benford’s solid defense got the Bears' offense off the field.

“It was third-and-long, so I knew it was gonna have to be a pass due to the situation,” Benford said. “They had Moore … high probability the ball’s going to him. So, I’m working in space. So, I always think the ball’s coming my way. That's just my mindset. And then the rest is history.”

Benford finished with one tackle and one pass defensed.

With the Bears playing backup quarterbacks the majority of the day, and with the general flatness of a preseason finale, there weren’t a ton of splashy plays. Jackson and Elam had generally quiet days, though Elam did play into the second half.

Elsewhere on defense, Siran Neal had a solid game once he came in for nickel cornerback Taron Johnson. Neal finished with two tackles and two passes defensed. He credited the latter to all his work studying the Bears.

“Watching film for the past week, I just knew a lot of things that they did,” Neal said. “So, basically preparing myself before the game, knowing what's coming, can, you know, set you up for a lot of wins.”

Even with his preparation giving Neal a leg up on the Bears on Saturday, starting nickel Johnson felt it was in line with the way Neal has been playing.

“He's been doing that all preseason,” Johnson said. “And he's done that (with) any opportunity he gets, for real. So, it's great to see.”

On Saturday, Neal just had a bigger audience. During the second-to-last play of the first quarter, Fields was looking for wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the end zone. Neal had tight coverage, securing his first pass defensed.

On the next play, Benford stopped Fields for no gain to end the first quarter. The stoppage gave Bills teammates, particularly wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a chance to congratulate Neal. Diggs and Neal are close friends who have been notably competitive in practice. The ultimate goal is shared: to see that same fire on the field against opposing teams.

A few plays later, Neal struck once again.

On third-and-16, Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent – who came in after Fields was hit hard by Ed Oliver – was again looking for Mooney. Neal made the play to force a field goal.

“You’ve got probably one or two options on certain things – knowing leverages and stuff, knowing (where) your help’s at,” Neal said. “But I just kind of figured with their starting slot guy, Mooney – he's a great receiver – I just kind of figured they would come to me. So, I just told myself before the game, like be prepared for anything.”